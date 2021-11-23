Bharat Gaurav Trains: Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Trains to boost tourism- Know rate, booking details here!

Indian Railways will be launching a completely new segment- Bharat Gaurav trains to boost tourism across India. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this is not a regular train service.

Indian Railways has allocated over 180 trains identified 3033 coaches for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains. Railways will start taking applications for the Bharat Gaurav trains from today. The Railways Minister said that they have received good response for the same.

All the concerned stakeholders will modify and run the trains and help railways in maintenance, parking and other facilities.

This is a completely new segment. This is not a regular train service. ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains main purpose is to boost tourism and there are many aspects to it: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Objective

The main objective behind launching Bharat Gaurav trains is to boost tourism and there are many aspects to it. This is the third segment of trains after passenger and freight segments.

Bharat Gaurav Trains: 5 Things to know!

•Bharat Gaurav trains will be run by both the private sector and IRCTC.

•Anyone including tour operators can apply to lease and operate the Bharat Gaurav trains.

•The tour operators can decide the rates of the trains as well.

•The Bharat Gaurav trains will be theme-based to showcase the country's culture and heritage.

•The idea of Bharat Gaurav trains originated from PM Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains to enable people to understand, appreciate and take forward India's heritage.

Stay tuned for more updates