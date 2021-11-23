Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bharat Gaurav Trains: Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Trains to boost tourism- Know rate, booking details here!

Bharat Gaurav Trains: Indian Railways has allocated over 180 trains identified 3033 coaches for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains. 

Created On: Nov 23, 2021 16:41 IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways will be launching a completely new segment- Bharat Gaurav trains to boost tourism across India. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this is not a regular train service. 

Indian Railways has allocated over 180 trains identified 3033 coaches for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains. Railways will start taking applications for the Bharat Gaurav trains from today. The Railways Minister said that they have received good response for the same. 

All the concerned stakeholders will modify and run the trains and help railways in maintenance, parking and other facilities.

Objective 

The main objective behind launching Bharat Gaurav trains is to boost tourism and there are many aspects to it. This is the third segment of trains after passenger and freight segments.

Bharat Gaurav Trains: 5 Things to know!

•Bharat Gaurav trains will be run by both the private sector and IRCTC.

•Anyone including tour operators can apply to lease and operate the Bharat Gaurav trains. 

•The tour operators can decide the rates of the trains as well. 

•The Bharat Gaurav trains will be theme-based to showcase the country's culture and heritage.

•The idea of Bharat Gaurav trains originated from PM Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains to enable people to understand, appreciate and take forward India's heritage.

Stay tuned for more updates

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all