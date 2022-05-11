Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder informed on May 11, 2022, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mr. Gates informed via Twitter and stated that he is following the experts’ advice by isolating himself until he is healthy again.

Bill Gates in another tweet mentioned that he is fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have the access to testing and great medical care. Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Bill Gates: A Vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for the pandemic mitigation measures, particularly access to the vaccines and medication for the poorer countries.

The Gates Foundation said in October 2021 that it will spend $120 million to boost the access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID pill for the lower-income countries.

Bill Gates on Forbes List of the World’s Wealthiest People

Since 1987, Bill Gates has been included in the Forbes List of the World’s Wealthiest People. From 1995 to 2017, Gates held the Forbes title of the richest person in the world for every year except from 2010 to 2013.

Bill Gates, in October 2017, was surpassed by the Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who had an estimated net worth of US $89.9 billion at the time. As of May 2022, Bill Gates had an estimated net worth of US$ 125 billion which made him the fourth richest person in the world.