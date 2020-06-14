Study at Home
Search

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at 34

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning. 

Jun 14, 2020 16:08 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His body was found hanging earlier this morning. The actor was 34. 

Sushant Singh Rajput had made his Bollywood debut with the popular film Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat's book "The Three Mistakes of My Life". His last release was Chhichhore, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar.  The actor had risen to fame on the small screen with the serial Pavitra Rishta, in which he had starred opposite Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as a shock to the Bollywood, which is seeing the fourth death of a major personality within a span of just two months. Bollywood has lost great stars back-to-back with the tragic passing of Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Music Composer Wajid Khan. 

Following are some of condolence posts from the film and television fraternity:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just can’t believe this ! ......................... RIP Sushant 💔

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

About Sushant Singh Rajput

•  Indian film and television actor, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to popularity with Pavitra Rishta serial by essaying the role of Manav Deshmukh opposite Ankita Lokhande. He later left the serial to step into the big screen. 

•  He made his entry into Bollywood with the much popular film Kai Po Che in 2013, based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller. 

•  The actor delivered major hit films such as 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. His biggest hit was 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', a film based on the life of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

•  His upcoming project included Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

•  Sushant Singh Rajput's last release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which released in September 2019.  

Sushant Singh Rajput: Top Films 

Film 

Year of Release
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story 2016
Kedarnath 2018
Chhichhore 2019
Kai Po Che 2013
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2015
PK 2014
Shuddh Desi Romance 2013
Raabta 2017
Welcome to New York 2018
Sonchiriya 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput: Full List of Awards

Award/ Year

Category

Serial/Film
Indian Television Academy Awards 2010 Most Popular Actor (Male)  Pavitra Rishta
BIG Star Entertainment Awards 2010 Best Television Actor (Male) Pavitra Rishta
Boroplus Gold Awards 2010 Best Actor in Lead Role Pavitra Rishta
Boroplus Gold Awards 2011 Best Actor in Lead Role Pavitra Rishta
Kalakar Awards 2011 Favourite Actor (Male) Pavitra Rishta
Producers Guild Film Awards 2014 Best Male Debut Kai Po Che
Screen Awards 2014 Best Male Debut Kai Po Che
Screen Awards 2017 Best Actor (Critics) M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Best Actor/ 2017 M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Background

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide comes less than a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide. Salian had jumped off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. 

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories