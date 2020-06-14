Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at 34

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His body was found hanging earlier this morning. The actor was 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput had made his Bollywood debut with the popular film Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat's book "The Three Mistakes of My Life". His last release was Chhichhore, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar. The actor had risen to fame on the small screen with the serial Pavitra Rishta, in which he had starred opposite Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as a shock to the Bollywood, which is seeing the fourth death of a major personality within a span of just two months. Bollywood has lost great stars back-to-back with the tragic passing of Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Music Composer Wajid Khan.

Following are some of condolence posts from the film and television fraternity:

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

And in his last movie he was trying to convince his son to stay positive. He was against suicide. We don’t know what people are going through. Stay connected friends. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/2B6FpXZug3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked and absolutely heartbroken. Still looking at my phone in disbelief, #SushantSinghRajput you’ve gone too soon! Rest in peace 🙏🏻 — DiganganaSuryavanshi (@DiganganaS) June 14, 2020

Absolutely shocked and taken aback.

This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly. — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 14, 2020

SHOCKED!!! the young talented and successful #SushantSinghRajput commits suicide. I suppose you can never see the storm brewing beneath the calm surface..God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the loss. #RIP — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words... Numbed beyond expression! This tragic news is extremely difficult to digest... Your journey had just begun & far from complete... With a weeping & heavy heart, I bid you farewell... Your smile will be eternal. Rest in Peace.🙏 #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/E7aQTEHMb6 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2020

Shocked!!! RIP #SushantSinghRajput prayers 🙏🏽 — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) June 14, 2020

About Sushant Singh Rajput

• Indian film and television actor, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to popularity with Pavitra Rishta serial by essaying the role of Manav Deshmukh opposite Ankita Lokhande. He later left the serial to step into the big screen.

• He made his entry into Bollywood with the much popular film Kai Po Che in 2013, based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller.

• The actor delivered major hit films such as 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. His biggest hit was 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', a film based on the life of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

• His upcoming project included Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

• Sushant Singh Rajput's last release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which released in September 2019.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Top Films Film Year of Release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story 2016 Kedarnath 2018 Chhichhore 2019 Kai Po Che 2013 Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2015 PK 2014 Shuddh Desi Romance 2013 Raabta 2017 Welcome to New York 2018 Sonchiriya 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput: Full List of Awards

Award/ Year Category Serial/Film Indian Television Academy Awards 2010 Most Popular Actor (Male) Pavitra Rishta BIG Star Entertainment Awards 2010 Best Television Actor (Male) Pavitra Rishta Boroplus Gold Awards 2010 Best Actor in Lead Role Pavitra Rishta Boroplus Gold Awards 2011 Best Actor in Lead Role Pavitra Rishta Kalakar Awards 2011 Favourite Actor (Male) Pavitra Rishta Producers Guild Film Awards 2014 Best Male Debut Kai Po Che Screen Awards 2014 Best Male Debut Kai Po Che Screen Awards 2017 Best Actor (Critics) M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Best Actor/ 2017 M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Background

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide comes less than a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide. Salian had jumped off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020.