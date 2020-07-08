Cabinet approves the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2020

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another five months, from July to November 2020.

Under the government launched scheme 203 lakh tonnes of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people for the next five months. The step to extend the scheme was announced by PM Modi on June 30, 2020.

The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while announcing the approval of extension mentioned that it is the biggest program in the world that will run for eight months and will include every section of the society.

Key Highlights:

• The approval for the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is in view of the need for continuous support to needy and poor.

• 120 lakh ton grains were used for the distribution of grains in the last three months and now, 203 lakh tons of grains will be given in the coming five months.

• Four lakh sixty thousand tons of dal was given earlier but with an extension, nine lakh seventy thousand tons of chana will be given.

• The program will include lower middle class, lower class, self-employed people as well as the migrant workers.

Extension for availing free cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana:

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also informed that the cabinet has approved the extension of the time limit for availing free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme for three months.

He added that 7 crore 40 lakh women were registered under Ujjwala Scheme and they were promised three free cylinders. The validity to avail those free cylinders has been extended till September 2020 so that they can enjoy the benefits of the scheme. The total cost will be Rs. 13,500 crore.