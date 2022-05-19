Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Cannes 2022: India offers incentives to shoot foreign films in the country

India at Cannes Film Festival 2022: The incentives for foreign films in India were announced after the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes Film Market- ‘Marche du Film’. 

Created On: May 19, 2022 11:28 IST
Indian delegation at Cannes
India at Cannes 2022: India has rolled out the red carpet for foreign filmmakers to make movies in the country by offering incentives up to Rs. 2.5 crores for the co-production and hiring of local manpower in such ventures. The announcement was made by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who walked the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet with other Indian celebrities.

The incentives for foreign films were announced after the Union Minister inaugurated the India pavilion at Cannes Film Market- ‘Marche du Film’ in the presence of personalities such as Deepika Padukone, R Madhvan, A R Rahman, Shekhar Kapur and Prasoon Joshi. He also said that the Government aims at making India a favourite filming destination.

Incentives to shoot foreign films in India- Key Points

1. Under the announced incentive scheme, the Indian co-producer of an international film project will be able to claim the cash reimbursement of up to 30% of qualifying expenditure in India or up to 2.6 lakh dollars.

2. The scheme will also provide an impetus to the global collaborations with the country, help promote India as a filming destination and attract investment from foreign filmmakers.

3. A project with a co-production status from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and from a country that is a signatory to the bilateral co-production treaties will be eligible for the incentives.

4. The International film productions that have received permission for shooting will be eligible to avail the incentives for hiring local manpower.

5. Those projects which are granted permission after April 1, 2022, will be eligible to avail the benefits under incentive scheme.'

India at Cannes 2022: India to be favorite filming destination

Anurag Thakur at Cannes film festival 2022 said that the government aims at making India a favourite filming destination. India has a strong intellectual property regime and the digital medium now complements the more established modes of consumption and dissemination such as theatres and movies.

Thakur added that Indian Cinema is going through a paradigm shift with the streaming revolution taking the country by storm. He also released the official poster for the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Indian celebrities at Cannes 2022

1. Anurag Thakur

2. Folk Singer Mame Khan

3. Shekhar Kapur

4. Composer Rickey Kej

5. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi

6. Actress Vani Tripathi

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

8. Deepika Padukone

9. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

10. R Madhavan

11. Aishwarya Rai

12. Urvashi Rautela

Cannes Film Festival 2022: India to be official ‘Country of honour’ at Cannes Marche’ Du Film

