Centre approves signing of Memorandum of cooperation in the field of cyber-security between India and Japan

The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 7, 2020, approved the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of cyber-security between India and Japan.

As per the official statement, through MoC both the nations will affirm cooperation in the international arena including the United Nation, sharing and discussing strategies and best practices to promote the integrity of the supply chain of information communication technology- ICT products.

Memorandum of Cooperation between India & Japan:

The memorandum will enhance the cooperation between India and Japan in the areas of mutual interest, which includes, protection of the critical infrastructure, capacity building in the field of cyberspace, exchanging information on cybersecurity threats, and malicious cyber activities. The MoC will also provide both the nations the best practices to counter them and cooperate in the emerging technologies.

Significance:

The MoC signed between India and Japan aims at strengthening the security of information communication technology through cooperation between business to business and government to government, continuing engagement and dialogue in internet governance fora as well as to support the participation by all the stakeholders of both the countries in these fora.

Commitment to combat cyber threats:

Under the signed agreement, both the nations will be developing joint mechanisms for practical cooperation to combat the cyber threats to the security of ICT infrastructure.

According to the official statement, India and Japan commit to an open, free, interoperable, fair, reliable, and secure cyberspace environment. They also plan to promote the internet as an engine of economic growth, innovation, and trade and commerce that will be consistent with their respective international obligations and domestic laws, and with their wide-ranging strategic partnership.

Other major decisions taken by Cabinet:

• Another Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed between the Zoological Survey of India and its Canadian counterpart on barcoding of faunal genomes.

• The cabinet also approved the ratification of seven chemicals that have been listed under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs). It is a global treaty to protect the environment and human health from POPs. These are identified chemical substances that persist in the environment, adversely affect human health, bio-accumulate in living organisms, and have the property of long-range environmental transport.

• The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the cabinet has also given its approval for the revised estimate cost for the East-West Corridor of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project.