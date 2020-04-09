Centre extends 7th Economic census data collection period

The data collection period for the 7th economic census has been extended by 6 months, that is, till 30th September 2020. The government took this decision in the wake of COVID-19.

The announcement of the extension was made by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The economic census is the only source of information on the country’s large unorganized sector. The government had put on hold various economic surveys that included measurement of unemployment, domestic tourism, multiple indicator surveys, till March 31.

7th Economic Census Data: Key Highlights

• Seventh Economic Census has been carried out since July 29 last year but due to a slower pace, the data collection got extended by 6 months.

• Under the provision of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, the data is collected through the door to door surveys of each household and commercial establishment.

• The survey engages around 1 million people in the fieldwork of data collection.

• The economic census has been held after the gap of five years. For the survey, MoSPI has partnered with CSC e-governance Services India Ltd.

Background:

Indian Economic census is the census that is made through counting all the entrepreneurial in the country. The units that are involved in any economic activities related to the agricultural or non-agricultural sector.

The sectors that are taken for the census must be engaged in the production or distribution of goods or services.

The government launched a planning scheme ‘Economic Census and Surveys’ in 1976. Central Statistical Organisation conducted the first economic census in the collaboration with the Directorate of Economics & Statistics (DES) in 1977.