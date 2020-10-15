Centre notifies Director-General Shipping as the National Authority for Ships Recycling

The Central government on October 15, 2020, has notified the Director-General of Shipping as the National Authority for Ships Recycling under Sector 3 of the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019.

The Director-General Shipping, as an apex body, will be authorized to administer, monitor, and supervise all the activities related to the recycling of the ships. The Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh L Mandaviya added that DG Shipping will be the final authority for various approvals that are required by the state governments and ship-recycling yard-owners.

Post accession to HKC 2009 & enactment of Ships Recycling Bill 2019, National Authority on Ship Recycling with DG(S) as Apex body for it, at Gandhinagar has been set up. It's a turning point for Ships recycling industry in India. https://t.co/r3nyaEnuqn — Ministry of Shipping (@shipmin_india) October 15, 2020

Role of DG Shipping:

Mansukh L Mandaviya, the Union Minister of State for Shipping has informed that DG shipping will be looking after the sustainable development of the ship recycling industry, safety, and health measures for the stakeholders who have been working in the ship recycling industry and monitoring the compliance to the environment-friendly norms.

India has also acceded to Hong Kong Convention for Ship Recycling under International Maritime Organization (IMO), under the Ship Recycling Act, 2019. Director-General Shipping is a representative of India in IMO and all the conventions of IMO are also enforced by DG Shipping.

Location of National Authority for Ships Recycling:

The Union Minister has informed that the National Authority for Ships Recycling will be set up in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The location of the ship recycling office will provide benefits to the Ship Recycling yard owners in Alang, Gujarat. It is also the home of Asia’s largest ship breaking and ship recycling industry in the world.