71st BPSC Question Paper 2025: Download GS Paper PDF for All Sets

By Mohd Salman
Sep 13, 2025, 14:00 IST

The BPSC CCE Prelims 2025 was held on September 13 in a single shift from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Candidates can download the General Studies question paper in PDF format to analyse key topics, the exam pattern, and recurring questions for better preparation and strategic planning.

BPSC Question Paper 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on September 13, 2025, in a single shift. The BPSC Exam 2025 is conducted between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm for general studies. Candidates preparing for the upcoming BPSC Exam can check this page for the BPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper. The BPSC question paper 2025 will be provided in a PDF format. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

BPSC Question Paper 2025

The BPSC Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in understanding the important topics and their relative importance in the examination. Candidates planning to take the examination in the upcoming year must download and solve the BPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper 2025 from the direct link provided below. The BPSC question paper 2025 helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the BPSC CCE Question Paper 2025, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly.

BPSC Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The BPSC CCE Prelims exam consists of a single 150 questions for 150 marks. The BPSC CCE question paper will assist candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the pdfs provided below. The BPSC question paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the question paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC Question Paper 2025.

BPSC Question Paper 2025

PDF Download

BPSC Question Paper 2025: Key Highlights

The BPSC Prelims Exam 2025 is conducted in single shifts. Candidates will be able to download the BPSC Question Papers 2025 from here. Check the table below for 71st BPSC Question Paper 2025 key highlights

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Competitive Exam 2025

Exam Date

September 13, 2025

BPSC Prelims Papers

General Studies Paper

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Marks

150

Language

English and Hindi

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams.
