71st BPSC Question Paper 2025: Download GS Paper PDF for All Sets

BPSC Question Paper 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on September 13, 2025, in a single shift. The BPSC Exam 2025 is conducted between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm for general studies. Candidates preparing for the upcoming BPSC Exam can check this page for the BPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper. The BPSC question paper 2025 will be provided in a PDF format. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The BPSC Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in understanding the important topics and their relative importance in the examination. Candidates planning to take the examination in the upcoming year must download and solve the BPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper 2025 from the direct link provided below. The BPSC question paper 2025 helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the BPSC CCE Question Paper 2025, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly.