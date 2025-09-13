71st BPSC Question Paper 2025: Download GS Paper PDF for All Sets

BPSC Question Paper 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on September 13, 2025, in a single shift. The BPSC Exam 2025 is conducted between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm for general studies. Candidates preparing for the upcoming BPSC Exam can check this page for the BPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper. The BPSC question paper 2025 will be provided in a PDF format. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
BPSC Question Paper 2025
The BPSC Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in understanding the important topics and their relative importance in the examination. Candidates planning to take the examination in the upcoming year must download and solve the BPSC CCE Prelims Question Paper 2025 from the direct link provided below.
BPSC Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The BPSC CCE Prelims exam consists of a single 150 questions for 150 marks. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC Question Paper 2025.
|
|
BPSC Question Paper 2025: Key Highlights
The BPSC Prelims Exam 2025 is conducted in single shifts. Candidates will be able to download the BPSC Question Papers 2025 from here. Check the table below for 71st BPSC Question Paper 2025 key highlights
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Competitive Exam 2025
|
Exam Date
|
September 13, 2025
|
BPSC Prelims Papers
|
General Studies Paper
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
