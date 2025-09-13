IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualifications

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 455 vacancies for the recruitment of Security Assistant (Motor Transport) in various Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaux. Candidates can apply online for this designation from September 6 to 28, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, they must confirm that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions, including age, qualification, nationality, and other key factors. If they are found ineligible at any selection stage, they will be disqualified immediately. Continue reading to learn more about the IB SA MT eligibility criteria and other relevant details.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the eligibility requirements for the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) (SA(MT)) post in the official notification PDF. Verifying the eligibility conditions helps you identify whether you are qualified for the role. As per the official notification, candidates who have passed the 10th standard from any recognised board can apply for this post. Additionally, they should possess a valid driving license for Motor Cars (LMV) and must fall in the age group of 18-27 years to be eligible. They may have to produce all the relevant documents pertaining to the IB SA MT eligibility criteria as and when asked by the recruiting authorities.