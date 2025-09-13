IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualifications

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 455 vacancies for the recruitment of Security Assistant (Motor Transport) in various Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaux. Candidates can apply online for this designation from September 6 to 28, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, they must confirm that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions, including age, qualification, nationality, and other key factors. If they are found ineligible at any selection stage, they will be disqualified immediately. Continue reading to learn more about the IB SA MT eligibility criteria and other relevant details.
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025
The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the eligibility requirements for the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) (SA(MT)) post in the official notification PDF. Verifying the eligibility conditions helps you identify whether you are qualified for the role. As per the official notification, candidates who have passed the 10th standard from any recognised board can apply for this post. Additionally, they should possess a valid driving license for Motor Cars (LMV) and must fall in the age group of 18-27 years to be eligible. They may have to produce all the relevant documents pertaining to the IB SA MT eligibility criteria as and when asked by the recruiting authorities.
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Age Limit
The age limit is an essential factor of the IB SA MT eligibility criteria. The minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years as of 28.09.2025 when applying for the post. Look at the minimum and maximum IB SA MT age limit listed below for your reference.
|
Minimum Age
|
18 years
|
Maximum Age
|
27 years
IB SA MT Age Limit Relaxation
Relaxation will be given to individuals who belong to reserved categories when filling out the IB SA MT application form. These include SC, ST, OBC, widows, divorced women, ex-servicemen, etc. Gain insights into the IB SA MT age limit relaxation shared below:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
Departmental candidates who have rendered 3 years of regular & continuous service
|
40 years
|
Widows, divorced women & women judicially separated from their husbands & not remarried (General)
|
35 years
|
Widows, divorced women & women judicially separated from their husbands & not remarried (OBC)
|
38 years
|
Widows, divorced women & women judicially separated from their husbands & not remarried (SC/ST)
|
40 years
IB SA MT Educational Qualifications
Educational qualification is another key factor of the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria. The minimum required qualification is a Matric pass from any recognised board. Check the essential and desirable qualifications required for the IB SA MT post discussed below.
-
Matriculation from a recognised Board
-
Having a valid driving license for Motor Cars (LMV) issued by the competent authority
-
Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (Applicant should be able to remove minor defects in the vehicle)
-
Experience of driving a Motor Car for a minimum of one year after receiving a valid driving license
-
Having a domicile certificate of that State against which the applicant has applied.
-
Having a valid driving license for a Motorcycle issued by the competent authority (Desirable qualification)
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality
The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for IB SA MT recruitment drive.
Documents Required to Prove IB SA MT Eligibility
All the qualified candidates will be required to submit the original certificates or testimonials when called for the Document Verification round. Failing to produce any of the necessary documents related to age, qualification, identity, and other applicable criteria will lead to the disqualification of your candidature. The list of documents required to prove IB SA MT eligibility is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Marksheet and Certification of Educational Qualification
-
Caste Certificate, if applicable
-
Identity Proof
-
Other Relevant Documents
