IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has released the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Recruitment 2025 notification with 455 vacancies for the SA (MT) post under the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau. Candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible to apply for this opportunity. The application process can be completed online through the official websites www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. The selection will take place in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. Candidates who are interested in applying online must read the full details and eligibility criteria before applying. IB Security Assistant Transport Apply Online 2025 Candidates with driving knowledge and looking for a government job can apply for the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Recruitment 2025. The online application process has started on 6th September 2025 and will continue till 28th September 2025.

Applicants must have passed Class 10, hold a valid driving license, and possess at least one year of driving experience to be eligible. Basic mechanical skills to handle minor vehicle issues are also required. Interested candidates should complete the application process online through the official website before the last date. IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Apply Online 2025 Overview The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Apply Online 2025 process can only be completed through the official registration link. Candidates first need to register, then fill out the online application form, and finally pay the application fee. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Recruitment 2025 Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India Organisation Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post Name Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Total Vacancies 455 Posts Apply Online Dates 6th September to 28th September 2025 Application Fee All Candidates: ₹550/- General, EWS & OBC (Male): ₹650/- Selection Process Written Exam

Driving Test

Document Verification

Medical Exam Official Website www.mha.gov.in

IB SA MT Application Form 2025 Link The IB SA MT Application Form 2025 is available on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The online registration started on 6th September 2025 and will close on 28th September 2025. Candidates must complete the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Apply Online 2025 process by registering, filling in the required details, and submitting the application fee before the last date. Candidates can check the direct link below. Click Here to Apply Online for IB Security Assistant MT Recruitment 2025 Documents Required for IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Apply Online 2025 Candidates must keep certain documents ready in scanned format while filling the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Application Form 2025 as per the official notification. Additionally, the original documents along with photocopies will be required during the document verification stage.

The following are the documents to upload while filling the online application form: Valid Email ID & Mobile Number (for registration and communication)

Recent Passport-size Colour Photograph (50–100 KB, jpg/jpeg, not older than 12 weeks)

Signature on white paper with black ink pen (50–100 KB, jpg/jpeg)

Valid Photo ID Proof (issued by Central/State Government)

Class 10 Certificate/Marksheet (mandatory for eligibility)

Class 12 / Diploma / Graduation Certificates or Marksheets (if applicable) The following are the documents required at the time of verification (Original + Photocopies): Matric/Secondary School Certificate (with name & date of birth)

Class 12th / Higher Secondary Certificate, if acquired

Degree/Provisional Degree & Marksheet, if acquired

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) in prescribed format, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Ex-Servicemen Certificate / Discharge Certificate / Undertaking, if applicable

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from current employer, if employed

Domicile Certificate of the state applied for

Certificate supporting Age Relaxation (Widow, Divorcee, Sports, Ex-Servicemen, etc., if applicable)

Multiple identical photographs (same as uploaded in the online form)

How to Apply for IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) 2025? The following are the steps to apply online for IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website mha.gov.in and click on the “Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Examination 2025” link. Step 2: Complete the one-time registration and log in with your credentials. (Applications sent in any other mode will not be accepted.) Step 3: Fill in details such as personal information, category, domicile, matriculation qualification, LMV driving license details, motor mechanism knowledge, and minimum 1-year driving experience. Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates as per the portal’s guidelines. Preview the form carefully before submitting. Step 5: Pay the application fee through SBI ePay or SBI challan.

Step 6: Submit the form and download/print both the application form and fee receipt for future reference. Note: The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Apply Online 2025 process will remain open from 6th to 28th September 2025 only. Also Check: IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 IB SA MT Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee to successfully submit the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Application Form 2025. It includes both the examination fee and recruitment processing charges. The fee can be paid online through Debit/Credit Cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), Internet Banking, UPI, or offline via SBI Challan. Candidates should note that the application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances. Check the category wise application fees in the table below: