Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile IPL 2021: CSK Team 2021, Full Players List, Stats, Past Records

The Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season last year after they failed to make it into the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. It was probably the worst IPL season for the franchise, as it finished at the seventh position out of eight teams despite getting off to a winning start. 

Created On: Apr 10, 2021 15:00 ISTModified On: Apr 10, 2021 15:00 IST
Source: CSK/ Twitter

CSK Team Profile IPL 2021: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni are slated to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match of the IPL 2021 season today at 7.30 pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. 

All eyes will be on the three-time IPL Champions as they hope to bounce back from their disastrous form in the last edition when they even failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals led by young Rishab Pant, on the other hand, will be aiming to have a good start and perform better than last season when they had ended up as the runner-ups. Pant was appointed the captain of the team in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. 

The DC skipper said that he looks forward to learning from veteran cricketer Dhoni to use in DC's opening match. 

Shane Watson, who had player for CSK in the last season before announcing his retirement, wished the team ahead of their first IPL game. He posted a collage of photos on his social media with his former teammates including skipper MS Dhoni. He posted saying, "Let's make it 4 titles."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shane Watson (@srwatson33)

Forgettable IPL 2020 Season

The Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season last year after they failed to make it into the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. It was probably the worst IPL season for the franchise, as it finished at the seventh position out of eight teams despite getting off to a winning start. 

Though the side has not made many changes this season like every time, they have Suresh Raina back to add more power to the batting side. Suresh Raina, who was the Vice-Captain of the team, had pulled out of IPL 2020 just days before the tournament and returned home citing personal reasons. His absence had dealt a huge blow to the side. 

The Chennai Super Kings had previously lifted the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018. 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL Team Profile 2021

The IPL franchise is owned by India Cements. The captain of the team is MS Dhoni and the head coach is Stephen Fleming. While Michael Hussey is the team's batting coach, Laxmipathy Balaji is its bowling coach.

CSK Full Squad 2021: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, N. Jagdeesan, KM Asif, Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Retained Players: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore

Released Players: Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Kumar

New Additions: Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Past Wins

Year

Against

Result

2010

Mumbai Indians 

Chennai Super Kings won  by 22 runs 

2011

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

Chennai Super Kings won by 58 runs

2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Past Records

Year

Final Position

2008

Runners-up

2009

Semi-Finalists

2010

Champions

2011

Champions

2012

Runners-up

2013

Runners-up

2014

Playoffs

2015

Runners-up

2018

Champions

2019

Runners-up

2020

Seventh

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material