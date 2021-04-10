Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile IPL 2021: CSK Team 2021, Full Players List, Stats, Past Records

CSK Team Profile IPL 2021: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni are slated to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match of the IPL 2021 season today at 7.30 pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

All eyes will be on the three-time IPL Champions as they hope to bounce back from their disastrous form in the last edition when they even failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals led by young Rishab Pant, on the other hand, will be aiming to have a good start and perform better than last season when they had ended up as the runner-ups. Pant was appointed the captain of the team in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer.

The DC skipper said that he looks forward to learning from veteran cricketer Dhoni to use in DC's opening match.

Shane Watson, who had player for CSK in the last season before announcing his retirement, wished the team ahead of their first IPL game. He posted a collage of photos on his social media with his former teammates including skipper MS Dhoni. He posted saying, "Let's make it 4 titles."

Forgettable IPL 2020 Season

The Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season last year after they failed to make it into the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. It was probably the worst IPL season for the franchise, as it finished at the seventh position out of eight teams despite getting off to a winning start.

Though the side has not made many changes this season like every time, they have Suresh Raina back to add more power to the batting side. Suresh Raina, who was the Vice-Captain of the team, had pulled out of IPL 2020 just days before the tournament and returned home citing personal reasons. His absence had dealt a huge blow to the side.

The Chennai Super Kings had previously lifted the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL Team Profile 2021

The IPL franchise is owned by India Cements. The captain of the team is MS Dhoni and the head coach is Stephen Fleming. While Michael Hussey is the team's batting coach, Laxmipathy Balaji is its bowling coach.

CSK Full Squad 2021: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, N. Jagdeesan, KM Asif, Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Retained Players: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore

Released Players: Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Kumar

New Additions: Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Past Wins

Year Against Result 2010 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs 2011 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings won by 58 runs 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Past Records