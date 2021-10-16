Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wins IPL 2021, beats KKR by 27 runs – Check Key Highlights

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their 4th IPL title after defeating the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs.

Created On: Oct 16, 2021 13:33 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 winners, Twitter/IPL
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 winners, Twitter/IPL

IPL 2021: The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their 4th IPL title after defeating the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs at the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on October 15, 2021. The CSK stood at 192/3 while KKR was at 165/9 on the scorecard. Along with the IPL trophy, CSK won Rs 20 crores as IPL 2021 prize money. Earlier, the CSK has won IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018. CSK stood at 7th position in the IPL 2020.

While KKR won the toss, it elected to bowl and invited CSK to bat. The star opener of CSK Faf du Plessis scored a brilliant 86 runs off 59 balls while Shubham Gill and Venkatesh Iyer of KKR made 51 runs off 43 balls and 50 runs off 32 balls respectively. With this win by CSK, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to an end.

IPL 2021: CSK wins 4th IPL title, beats KKR by 27 runs – Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scorecard
Top Batsmen Runs Balls Fours Sixes
Faf du Plessis  86 59 7 3
Ruturaj Gaikwad  32 27 3 1
Top Bowlers Wickets Overs Runs
Shardul Thakur 3 4 38

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scorecard
Top Batsmen Runs Balls Fours Sixes
Shubham Gill  51 43 6 0
Venkatesh Iyer  50 32 5 3
Top Bowlers Wickets Overs Runs
Sunil Narine  2 4 26

IPL 2021: Award Winners List

Winners

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Runners-Up  Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Orange Cap (most runs in tournament)  Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Purple Cap (most wickets in tournament)  Harshal Patel (RCB)
Fair play Award  Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Emerging Player  Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Most Valuable Player  Harshal Patel (RCB)
Power player of the season  Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
Game Changer of the Season  Harshal Patel (RCB)
Super Striker of the Season  Shimron Hetmyer (DC)
Most Sixes in the Season  KL Rahul (PBKS)
Perfect catch of the season  Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

