Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wins IPL 2021, beats KKR by 27 runs – Check Key Highlights

IPL 2021: The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their 4th IPL title after defeating the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs at the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on October 15, 2021. The CSK stood at 192/3 while KKR was at 165/9 on the scorecard. Along with the IPL trophy, CSK won Rs 20 crores as IPL 2021 prize money. Earlier, the CSK has won IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018. CSK stood at 7th position in the IPL 2020.

While KKR won the toss, it elected to bowl and invited CSK to bat. The star opener of CSK Faf du Plessis scored a brilliant 86 runs off 59 balls while Shubham Gill and Venkatesh Iyer of KKR made 51 runs off 43 balls and 50 runs off 32 balls respectively. With this win by CSK, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to an end.

IPL 2021: CSK wins 4th IPL title, beats KKR by 27 runs – Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scorecard

Top Batsmen Runs Balls Fours Sixes Faf du Plessis 86 59 7 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad 32 27 3 1

Top Bowlers Wickets Overs Runs Shardul Thakur 3 4 38

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scorecard

Top Batsmen Runs Balls Fours Sixes Shubham Gill 51 43 6 0 Venkatesh Iyer 50 32 5 3

Top Bowlers Wickets Overs Runs

Sunil Narine 2 4 26

IPL 2021: Award Winners List

Winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Runners-Up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Orange Cap (most runs in tournament) Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) Purple Cap (most wickets in tournament) Harshal Patel (RCB) Fair play Award Rajasthan Royals (RR) Emerging Player Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) Most Valuable Player Harshal Patel (RCB) Power player of the season Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) Game Changer of the Season Harshal Patel (RCB) Super Striker of the Season Shimron Hetmyer (DC) Most Sixes in the Season KL Rahul (PBKS) Perfect catch of the season Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

