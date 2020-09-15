IPL 2020 Points Table: Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table, Team Standing, Rankings, IPL Positions- Get all details!

IPL 2020 Points Table: Dream11 IPL 2020 will kick off on September 19, 2020 with the opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This year’s IPL edition will see eight teams competing against each other to lift this year’s IPL trophy including Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

All eight IPL teams will play seven matches at home ground and seven away matches in the league stage. At the end of the league phase, the top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

IPL Points System

During the league phase, two points will be awarded to the winning side in each match and one point will be awarded to both teams in case of no result or a washout. In case of a tie, the match will go into a ‘Super Over’.

The top-ranked four teams in the IPL 2020 Points Table at the end of the league phase will qualify for the knock-outs.

The top two teams on the points table will then faceoff in the 'Play-off' and the winner will qualify for the final.

The teams that finish third and fourth on the IPL points table will then fight it out in 'Eliminator 1' and the winner will qualify for 'Eliminator 2' where they will face the losing team from the 'Play-off' to reserve a place in the final.

Following is the IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL Team Standings, Rankings, Team Positions

No. Team Matches Win Loss Tie Net RR. Points 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) 0 0 0 0 0 2 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 0 3 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 6 Kings XI Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 7 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0

Background

The Mumbai Indians IPL franchise has been the most successful IPL team across all editions of the Indian Premier League with four title wins followed by Chennai Super Kings, which has lifted the IPL trophy three times.

Among other teams, Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL trophy two times and Sun Risers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the IPL title once each. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are the only two teams that have never won the IPL title.