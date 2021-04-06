Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021, squad details, top records, past wins, league position
KKR will be lead by Captain Eoin Morgan. The team will have their first IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021, in Chennai at 7.30 pm.
Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most entertaining teams of the Indian Premier League which represents Kolkata. Owned by a Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, the team enjoys immense popularity among its fans.
For IPL 2021, KKR has a list of all-rounders which will definitely keep the team in focus in the upcoming season. Shahrukh Khan’s Knight Riders squad will also gain a lot from the experience of seasoned campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh and Dinesh Kartik.
IPL 2021- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Squad Details
Players Retained-
Andre Russel, Dinesh Kartik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yada, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubham Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Praveen Tambe.
Players Released-
Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, M Siddharth, Chris Green
Batsmen-
Eoin Morgan, Gurkeerat Singh mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Gill
Bowlers-
Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagakotti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
All-Rounders
Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer
Coach-
Brendon McCullum
IPL 2021: Players added to KKR in auction
S. No.
Players
1
Shakib Al Hasan (Rs. 3.20 Crores)
2
Sheldon Jackson (Rs. 20 Lakh)
3
Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 20 Lakh)
4
Karun Nair (Rs. 50 Lakh)
5
Harbhajan Singh (Rs. 2 Crores)
6
Ben Cutting (Rs. 75 Lakh)
7
Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 20 Lakh)
8
Pawan Negi (Rs. 50 lakh)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Past Wins
Year
Against
KKR Winning Score
2012
Chennai Super Kings
192-5
2014
Kings XI Punjab
200-7
Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR)- Top Records
Year
League Table Position
Final Position
2008
6th Out of 8
League Stage
2009
8th Out of 8
League Stage
2010
6th Out of 8
League Stage
2011
4th Out of 10
Playoffs
2012
1st Out of 9
Champions
2013
7th Out of 9
League Stage
2014
1st Out of 8
Champions
2015
5th Out of 8
League Stage
2016
4th Out of 8
Playoffs
2017
3rd Out of 8
Playoffs
2018
3th Out of 8
Playoffs
2019
5th Out of 8
League Stage
2020
5th Out of 8
League Stage