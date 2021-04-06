Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021, squad details, top records, past wins, league position

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most entertaining teams of the Indian Premier League which represents Kolkata. Owned by a Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, the team enjoys immense popularity among its fans.

For IPL 2021, KKR has a list of all-rounders which will definitely keep the team in focus in the upcoming season. Shahrukh Khan’s Knight Riders squad will also gain a lot from the experience of seasoned campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh and Dinesh Kartik.

The team will be lead by Captain Eoin Morgan and will have their first IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021, in Chennai at 7.30 pm.

IPL 2021- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Squad Details Players Retained- Andre Russel, Dinesh Kartik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yada, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubham Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Praveen Tambe. Players Released- Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, M Siddharth, Chris Green Batsmen- Eoin Morgan, Gurkeerat Singh mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Gill Bowlers- Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagakotti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy All-Rounders Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer Coach- Brendon McCullum

IPL 2021: Players added to KKR in auction

S. No. Players 1 Shakib Al Hasan (Rs. 3.20 Crores) 2 Sheldon Jackson (Rs. 20 Lakh) 3 Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 20 Lakh) 4 Karun Nair (Rs. 50 Lakh) 5 Harbhajan Singh (Rs. 2 Crores) 6 Ben Cutting (Rs. 75 Lakh) 7 Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 20 Lakh) 8 Pawan Negi (Rs. 50 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Past Wins