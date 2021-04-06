Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021, squad details, top records, past wins, league position

KKR will be lead by Captain Eoin Morgan. The team will have their first IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021, in Chennai at 7.30 pm.

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 20:44 ISTModified On: Apr 6, 2021 20:45 IST
KKR IPL 2021 team

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most entertaining teams of the Indian Premier League which represents Kolkata. Owned by a Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, the team enjoys immense popularity among its fans.

For IPL 2021, KKR has a list of all-rounders which will definitely keep the team in focus in the upcoming season. Shahrukh Khan’s Knight Riders squad will also gain a lot from the experience of seasoned campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh and Dinesh Kartik.

The team will be lead by Captain Eoin Morgan and will have their first IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021, in Chennai at 7.30 pm.

IPL 2021- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Squad Details

Players Retained-

Andre Russel, Dinesh Kartik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yada, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubham Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Praveen Tambe.

Players Released-

Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, M Siddharth, Chris Green

Batsmen-

Eoin Morgan, Gurkeerat Singh mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Gill

Bowlers-

Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagakotti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

All-Rounders

Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer

 

Coach-

Brendon McCullum

IPL 2021: Players added to KKR in auction

S. No.

Players

1

Shakib Al Hasan (Rs. 3.20 Crores)

2

Sheldon Jackson (Rs. 20 Lakh)

3

Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 20 Lakh)

4

Karun Nair (Rs. 50 Lakh)

5

Harbhajan Singh (Rs. 2 Crores)

6

Ben Cutting (Rs. 75 Lakh)

7

Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 20 Lakh)

8

Pawan Negi (Rs. 50 lakh)

 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Past Wins

Year

Against

KKR Winning Score

2012

Chennai Super Kings

192-5

2014

Kings XI Punjab

200-7

Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR)- Top Records

Year

League Table Position

Final Position

2008

6th Out of 8

League Stage

2009

8th Out of 8

League Stage

2010

6th Out of 8

League Stage

2011

4th Out of 10

Playoffs

2012

1st Out of 9

Champions

2013

7th Out of 9

League Stage

2014

1st Out of 8

Champions

2015

5th Out of 8

League Stage

2016

4th Out of 8

Playoffs

2017

3rd Out of 8

Playoffs

2018

3th  Out of 8

Playoffs

2019

5th Out of 8

League Stage

2020

5th Out of 8

League Stage

