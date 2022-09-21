Gujarati movie “Chhello Show” is India's official entry for Oscar 2023

“Chhello Show” the Gujarati movie has been announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. The film has been chosen in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India has declared India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards.

Chhello Show is ready to release in theatres on October 14, 2022, in India. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to organize on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Pan Nalin is the director of the film. He also thanked the Film Federation of India and jury members for selecting his film for the Oscars.

Gujarati film "Chhello Show" is India's official entry for Oscars 2023: Gujarat Govt pic.twitter.com/RoJrMivRub — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

Chhello Show: About

The movie is directed by Pan Nalin and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Chhello Show LLP, Monsoon Films, and Marc Duale. The film has won multiple awards during its festive run such as Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain. Chhello Show has also achieved commercial success during its theatrical run. The movie “Chhello Show” is named the Last Film Show in English. The film has its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Fim Festival. It has also won several awards across various international film festivals. Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama and it revolves around a 9-year-old boy and his love affair with cinema, who lives in a remote village in India. The movie shows how the boy spends a summer watching films from the projection booth.

India Cinemas at Oscars

The Tamil drama “Koozhangal” (“Pebbles”), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was India’s official entry at the Oscars in 2021, but didn’t make the shortlist.

Aamir Khan-led “Lagaan” was the last Indian movie that made it to the final five in 2001.

The other two Indian movies to reach the top five are “Mother India” (1958) and “Salaam Bombay” (1989).

Background

Chhello Show has beaten tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR, and Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayankunju. There were a total of 13 films in distinct languages. After “The Good Road” in 2013 this is the second time that a Gujarati film made the cut for the prestigious awards.