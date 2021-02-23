China supports India in hosting BRICS Summit 2021

China expressed its support for India on February 22, 2021, in hosting BRICS Summit this year. The Chinese official stated that the country will work with India for strengthening the cooperation between the 5-members grouping of emerging economies.

While answering the question on India assuming the Chairmanship of BRICS, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman of China, Wang Wenbin stated that Beijing backs India in hosting the BRICS summit 2021.

India has undertaken the Chairmanship of BRICS- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa for the year 2021 and is all set to hold the summit. The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar On February 19, 2021, also launched India’s BRICS 2021 website at BRICS Secretariat New Delhi.

Beijing backs New Delhi for BRICS Summit 2021:

Wang Wenbin while explaining China’s position on India hosting the summit, mentioned that BRICS is a cooperation mechanism with global influence consisting of developing countries and emerging economies. In recent years, BRICS has seen greater influence, greater solidarity, and deeper practical cooperation.

Wenbin further added that BRICS is now s stable, positive, and constructive force and China attached importance to this mechanism. The country is committed to deepening the strategic partnership within it to consolidate cooperation and solidarity.

Extending the support to India in hosting this year’s summit, the minister stated that China will work with India and other members for strengthening the communication dialogue and also consolidate the three-pillar cooperation, work for greater progress under BRICS and expand BRICS plus cooperation.

It will also help the world in defeating the Coronavirus, improve global governance and resume economic growth.

Will the Chinese President attend the summit?

Wang Wenbin, however, did not clarify whether the President of China Xi Jinping will be attending the BRICS Summit which is expected to held later in 2021.

The Chinese President had earlier attended all the annual summits of BRICS in the past, including the one in 2020 which was hosted by Russia in which PM Modi also took part.

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops:

China’s backing for India to host BRICS Summit has come at a time when the armies of both countries have begun disengagement of troops who were locked in over eight-month-long stand-off in Eastern Ladakh.

The armies of India and China reached a mutual agreement for the disengagement from the most contentious part of Ladakh’s South and North Pangong Lake. The 10th round of talks between the military commanders of both armies was held on the Chinese side of the Chushul/Moldo border meeting point on February 20, 2021.