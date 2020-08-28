Chunauti- Next Generation start-up challenge contest launched by IT Minister 

The Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched “Chunauti”- Next Generation Startup Challenge Contest on August 28, 2020 to boost startups and software products with special focus on Tier-II towns of India.

The programme aims to identify around 300 startups working in identified areas and provide them seed fund of upto Rs. 25 Lakh and other facilities. The government has earmarked an amount worth Rs 95.03 crore over a period of 3 years for the programme.

Under the contest, the Electronics and IT Ministry will invite startups in the following areas of work:

1. Edu-Tech, Agri-Tech & Fin-Tech Solutions for masses

2. Supply Chain, Logistics & Transportation Management

3. Infrastructure & Remote monitoring

4. Medical Healthcare, Diagnostic, Preventive & Psychological Care

5. Jobs & Skilling, Linguistic tools & technologies

Key Highlights

• The 300 startups selected through the Chunauti contest will then be provided various support from the Government through Software Technology Parks of India centers across India.

• The startups will be provided with incubation facilities, mentorship, access to venture capitalist funding, security testing facilities, industry connect and advisories in legal, HR, IPR and Patent matters.

• The government will also provide them with a seed fund of upto Rs. 25 Lakh. The startups will also be provided with cloud credits from leading cloud service providers.

• The start-ups that are in the ideation stage may be selected under the pre-incubation programme and mentored for six months to help them evolve their business plan and solution around the proposed idea.

• Each intern (start-up under pre-incubation) will be paid Rs 10,000 per month up to 6 months.

• The interested startups can apply for the programme by visiting the website of STPI or by clicking on the link: https://innovate.stpinext.in/

Other Details

The Chunauti programme was launched by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a virtual event. While speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged the young and talented innovators of the country to come forward and avail benefits of the challenge and create new software products and app. The launch is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to help India develop into an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.



Besides this, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone of the digital training and skilling center of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Muzaffarpur in Bihar. This center will be developed by the IT Ministry at a cost of Rs 9.17 Crore. The land for the same has been allocated by the government of Bihar. The centre will be equipped with a state-of-the-art training facility with a digital laboratory.