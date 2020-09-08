CIPET to open two new Centres for Skilling and Technical Support at Bhagalpur and Varanasi

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will shortly be establishing the two new Centres for Skilling and Technical Support- CSTS at Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhagalpur (Bihar).

R.K. Chaturvedi, Secretary, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals stated that every year 1000 youths will be trained in each centre through Diploma and Skill Development Programmes for employment.

CIPET that comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has been actively contributing towards several Indian government initiatives to promote skill in the youth of the nation.

What is the purpose behind the opening of CSTS?

As per, R.K. Chaturvedi, Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, every year young eligible students will be trained in each of the centres and will be able to gain employment in the petrochemicals & allied industries.

The Technical Support Services that will be offered by these centres will be acting as a catalyst for the growth and development of new and existing industries in the region.

CIPET’s contribution to skill development:

• CIPET has been actively contributing to the Indian government’s initiatives such as Make in India, Skill India, Swatchh Bharat Abhiyaan, Digital India, Stand Up India, and Start-Up India.

• Currently, CIPET has 43 operational centres and 9 more centres are in process of the establishments across India catering to the need of Polymer and allied industries.

• The Institute also has 31 Skilling and Technical Support Centres where PG Diploma, Diploma, and Skill Development Training Programmes have been organized in the field of Polymer Science, Engineering, and technology.

About CIPET:

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology has recently completed 50 years of its dedicated service to the nation. The Institute was founded in 1968 and is known for its courses which promotes skill development provides technical training to its students.

Its alumni have more than 1 lakh students and the passed outs are enrolled every year on a regular basis. Some of the key attributes of CIPET is its global presence, entrepreneurship, and occupying key positions.