Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India: Sudhir Wins Para Powerlifting Gold, Murali Sreeshankar wins Silver in Men’s Long Jump

Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India: India rose to the 7th Position on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games CWG 2022. India’s Sudhir ended the Day 7 on a positive note bagging a gold in men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting. The day also saw Murali Sreeshankar bagging a historic Silver Medal in Men’s Long Jump with a best jump of 8.08 meters. Sreeshankar’s achievement is unique as it is the first long jump silver won by an Indian male player in the history of Commonwealth Games.

Sudhir wins Para-Powerlifting Gold for India

India’s Sudhir won Gold Medal in Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Event at the CWG 2022. The 27 year old athlete who had an impairment due to the effects of polio, represented India at CWG and helped secure India’s 1st Medal in Para Sports Medal Category. Prior to CWG 2022, Sudhir had also secured a Bronze Medal in 88 Kg category at World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea with a best lift of 214 Kg.

A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/6V2mXZsEma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

Murali Sreeshankar - 1st Indian to win a Long Jump medal

On Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, Murali Sreeshankar scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian to win a Long Jump Medal. The 23-year-old clinched the Silver Medal Men’s Long Jump Final at the Alexander Stadium with a joint best effort of 8.08m with Bahamas’s LaQuan Nairn. But Sreeshankar was awarded the Silver Medal as he had a poor second jump of 7.84m as compared to 7.94m of Nairn. The competition also saw India’s Mumammed Anees Yahiya finish 5th with a best jump of 7.97 meters.

M. Sreeshankar's Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men’s long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/q6HO39JHy8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

List of India’s medal winners at CWG2022

With the addition of two medals on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the total tally of India’s Medal Winners rose to 20. This includes 6 Gold Medals, 7 Silver Medals and 7 Bronze Medals. Check out the complete list of India’s Medal Winners at CWG 2022 in the list given below:

Athlete/Team Medal Event Sport Sanket Sargar Silver Men’s 55kg Weightlifting Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men’s 61kg Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu Gold Women’s 49kg Weightlifting Bindyarani Devi Silver Women’s 55kg Weightlifting Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men’s 67kg Weightlifting Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women’s 48kg Judo Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men’s 60kg Judo Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Indian women’s team Gold Women’s fours Lawn bowls Vikas Thakur Silver Men’s 96kg Weightlifting Indian men’s team Gold Men’s team Table Tennis Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men’s 109kg Weightlifting Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men’s singles Squash Tulika Maan Silver Women’s +78kg Judo Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men’s +109kg Weightlifting Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men’s high jump Athletics Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men’s long jump Athletics Sudhir Gold Men’s heavyweight Para powerlifting

