Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India: Sudhir Wins Para Powerlifting Gold, Murali Sreeshankar wins Silver in Men’s Long Jump

Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India: India’s Sudhir bagged a gold in the men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting and Murli Sreeshankar added a silver in Men’s Long Jump to India’s medals tally on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games CWG 2022. Check all Indian medalists on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022 Here.

Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India
Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India

Commonwealth Games Day 7 Results India: India rose to the 7th Position on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games CWG 2022. India’s Sudhir ended the Day 7 on a positive note bagging a gold in men's heavyweight final of para powerlifting. The day also saw Murali Sreeshankar bagging a historic Silver Medal in Men’s Long Jump with a best jump of 8.08 meters. Sreeshankar’s achievement is unique as it is the first long jump silver won by an Indian male player in the history of Commonwealth Games.

Sudhir wins Para-Powerlifting Gold for India

India’s Sudhir won Gold Medal in Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Event at the CWG 2022. The 27 year old athlete who had an impairment due to the effects of polio, represented India at CWG and helped secure India’s 1st Medal in Para Sports Medal Category. Prior to CWG 2022, Sudhir had also secured a Bronze Medal in 88 Kg category at World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea with a best lift of 214 Kg.

Murali Sreeshankar - 1st Indian to win a Long Jump medal

On Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, Murali Sreeshankar scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian to win a Long Jump Medal. The 23-year-old clinched the Silver Medal Men’s Long Jump Final at the Alexander Stadium with a joint best effort of 8.08m with Bahamas’s LaQuan Nairn. But Sreeshankar was awarded the Silver Medal as he had a poor second jump of 7.84m as compared to 7.94m of Nairn. The competition also saw India’s Mumammed Anees Yahiya finish 5th with a best jump of 7.97 meters.

List of India’s medal winners at CWG2022

With the addition of two medals on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the total tally of India’s Medal Winners rose to 20. This includes 6 Gold Medals, 7 Silver Medals and 7 Bronze Medals. Check out the complete list of India’s Medal Winners at CWG 2022 in the list given below:

Athlete/Team

Medal

Event

Sport

Sanket Sargar

Silver

Men’s 55kg

Weightlifting

Gururaja Poojary

Bronze

Men’s 61kg

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

Gold

Women’s 49kg

Weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi

Silver

Women’s 55kg

Weightlifting

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Gold

Men’s 67kg

Weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli

Gold

Men’s 73kg

Weightlifting

Sushila Devi Likmabam

Silver

Women’s 48kg

Judo

Vijay Kumar Yadav

Bronze

Men’s 60kg

Judo

Harjinder Kaur

Bronze

Women’s 71kg

Weightlifting

Indian women’s team

Gold

Women’s fours

Lawn bowls

Vikas Thakur

Silver

Men’s 96kg

Weightlifting

Indian men’s team

Gold

Men’s team

Table Tennis

Indian mixed team

Silver

Mixed team

Badminton

Lovepreet Singh

Bronze

Men’s 109kg

Weightlifting

Saurav Ghosal

Bronze

Men’s singles

Squash

Tulika Maan

Silver

Women’s +78kg

Judo

Gurdeep Singh

Bronze

Men’s +109kg

Weightlifting

Tejaswin Shankar

Bronze

Men’s high jump

Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar

Silver

Men’s long jump

Athletics

Sudhir

Gold

Men’s heavyweight

Para powerlifting

Also Read: Commonwealth Games Day 6 Results India: Tulika Maan wins silver, Saurav Ghosal, Tejaswin Shankar and Gurdeep win bronze

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Categories

Comment ()

Post Comment

9 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    View all