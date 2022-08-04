Commonwealth Games Day 6 Results India: Tulika Maan wins silver, Saurav Ghosal, Tejaswin Shankar and Gurdeep win bronze

Commonwealth Games Day 6 Results India: Tulika Mann became the third Indian Judoka to win a medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She has won silver in the women's Judo 78kg category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Judoka for her feat saying, "Tulika Maan shines at the Birmingham games! Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal in Judo. This medal is yet another accolade in her distinguished sporting career. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavors."

Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal also won the bronze medal and his maiden singles title at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after he defeated Britain's James Willstrop in the men's singles category on August 3, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saurav Ghosal for winning the Bronze saying, "It is a delight to see

@SauravGhosal scaling new heights of success. The Bronze medal he’s won in Birmingham is a very special one. Congratulations to him. May his achievements help boost the popularity of squash among India’s youth."

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh added another medal to the weightlifting medals tally at CWG 2022 by winning a bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final with a combined weight of 390kg. He lifted a total of 167 kg in Snatch category and 223kg in clean and jerk category.

PM Modi tweeted saying, "Hardwork and dedication leads to outstanding outcomes…this is what Gurdeep Singh has shown by winning the Bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG. He has furthered the spirit of joy among our citizens. Congratulations and best wishes to him."

India wins first-ever medal in High Jump

India's Tejaswin Shankar has created history by winning India's first-ever medal in high jump. He won the bronze medal in men's high jump final with a mark of 2.22m at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The 23-year-old also won India's first medal in athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates Tejaswani Shankar on winning a Bronze medal in men's high jump at CWG 2022 by tweeting, "First-ever Indian athlete to win a medal in high jump at CWG for India.Congratulations Tejaswani Shankar on creating history."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted saying, "Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success."

Speaking on his win, Shankar said, "I'm very happy that I won a medal & opened India's tally in athletics. I'm thankful to all those who believed in me & gave me this opportunity. I think this is India's first medal in high jump in Commonwealth Games history."

India has won a total of 18 medals including five gold, six silver and seven bronze.

No Athlete/Team Medal Event Sport 1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting 2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting 3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting 4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting 5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting 6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting 7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo 8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo 9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting 10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls 11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting 12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis 13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton 14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting 15 Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men's singles Squash 16 Tulika Maan Silver Women's +78kg Judo 17 Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men's +109kg Weightlifting 18 Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men's high jump Athletics

