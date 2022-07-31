Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold, Bindyarani Devi wins silver in weightlifting

Commonwealth Games 2022 India: Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. 

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2: Indian athletes won four medals on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2022 including one gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. 

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist created a new Commonwealth Games record by successfully lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying, "Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes."

President Droupadi Murmu also tweeted saying, "Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a  wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals."

READ ALSO: Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

Bindyarani Devi won silver medal in the women's 55 kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She lifted a total of 202 kilograms, 86 kilograms in the snatch round and registered a CWG record lift of 116 kilograms in the clean and jerk round. She finished with just 1 kilogram less than Nigeria's gold medalist Adijat Olarinoye.

PM Modi congratulated Bindyarani Devi for winning the silver, Tweeting that the accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. 

Bindyarani Devi's silver has taken India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally to four, including one gold, two silver and one bronze. 

India at Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 Performances

1. Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins India's first medal (silver) in 55kg weightlifting

2. Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold in 49kg weightlifting in CWG 2022

3. Bindyarani Devi won silver in 55kg weightlifting

4. Gururaja Poojary wins bronze in 61kg weightlifting. 

Gururaja Poojary settles for bronze

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze in the men's 61kg weightlifting finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He was initially leading the table with a lift of 148 kg in the second clean and jerk attempt. He confirmed a medal for India after his third attempt. He settled for bronze after lifting a total of 269kg. 

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games saying, "You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats."

