Commonwealth Games 2022 India: Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins India's first silver in Weightlifting

Sanket Sargar weightlifting: India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar has won India's first medal in weightlifting at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a silver in 55 Kg weight category. He lifted a total of 248 Kg in the finals and landed the medal despite injury. Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan has won gold in the event with a combined lift of 249 kg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young weightlifter with a Twitter post that read, "Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also Tweeted saying, "Sanket Sargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you."

President Droupadi Murmu has also Tweeted congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. "Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally," the President's post read.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's 55kg Weightlifting Finals

Gold Medal- Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan with 249 kg

Silver Medal- India's Sanket Sargar with 248 kg

Bronze Medal- Sri Lanka's Dilanka Kumara with 225 kg

India's Sanket Sargar missed out on the weightlifting gold medal by just one kg. He managed to put up a silver-medal winning performance despite getting an injury.

Speaking after his win, Sanket Sargar said, "I'm happy but also sad as I couldn't win the gold medal. For last 4 years,I prepared for the gold medal but couldn't win it due to an elbow injury."



