Commonwealth Games 2022: Full List of Indian Athletes qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

India at Commonwealth Games 2022: India has finalised a 154-member squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, which is scheduled to be held between July 28- August 8, 2022. India is expected to be represented by a sizeable Indian contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

India has finalised its Commonwealth Games 2022 squad in badminton, wrestling, hockey, athletics and table tennis. India has named a 37-member athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022 including Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

India has also named a 12-member wrestling squad and 15-member weightlifting squad and 12-member boxing squad. The Indian CWG 2022 10-member badminton squad includes names such as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are absent from the list.

The Indian squad at Commonwealth Games 2022 is expected to increase as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has requested the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to increase India's quota of sportspersons.

CWG 2022 India Squad: Full List of Indian Athletes qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022 Indian Cricket Squad

India is yet to announce the Indian women's cricket team for the Commonwealth Games 2022. This will be the second time that cricket will return to Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 after Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games 1998. The Kuala Lumpur CWG 1998 featured a 50-over men's tournament, while Birmingham 2022 will feature a women's T20 tournament.

The event will include eight teams including hosts England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Barbados.

CWG 2022 Indian Badminton Squad

PV Sindhu (women's) Aakarshi Kashyap (women's) Treesa Jolly (women's) Gayatri Gopichand (women's) Ashwini Ponappa (women's) Lakshya Sen (men's) Kidambi Srikanth (men's) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's) Chirag Shetty (men's) B Sumeeth Reddy (men's)

CWG 2022 Indian Athletics Squad

Avinash Sable - men's 3000m steeplechase Nitender Rawat - men's marathon M Sreeshankar - men's long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men's long Jump Abdulla Aboobacker - men's triple jump Praveen Chithravel - men's triple jump Eldhose Paul - men's triple jump Tajinderpal Singh Toor - men's shot put Neeraj Chopra - men's javelin throw DP Manu - men's javelin throw Rohit Yadav - men's javelin throw Sandeep Kumar - men's 10km race walk Amit Khatri - men's 10km race walk Amoj Jacob - men's 4x400m relay Noah Nirmal Tom - men's 4x400m relay Arokia Rajiv - men's 4x400m relay Muhammed Ajmal - men's 4x400m relay Naganathan Pandi - men's 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh - men's 4x400m relay Dhanalakshmi Sekar - women's 100m and 4x100m relay Jyothi Yarraji - women's 100m hurdles Aishwarya B - women's long jump and triple jump Ancy Sojan - women's long jump Manpreet Kaur - women's shot put Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women's discus throw Seema Punia - women's discus throw Annu Rani - women's javelin throw Shilpa Rani - women's javelin throw Manju Bala Singh - women's hammer throw Sarita Romit Singh - women's hammer throw Bhawna Jat - women's 10km race walk Priyanka Goswami - women's 10km race walk Hima Das - women's 4x100m relay Dutee Chand - women's 4x100m relay Srabani Nanda - women's 4x100m relay MV Jilna - women's 4x100m relay NS Simi - women's 4x100m relay

CWG 2022 Indian Hockey Squad

Indian men's and women's hockey teams have already qualified for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 based on their FIH rankings. The event will include a total of 10 teams.

CWG 2022 Indian Weightlifting Squad

Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - men’s 55kg Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg Ragala Venkat Rahul - men’s 96kg

CWG 2022 Indian Wrestling Squad

Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men's 57kg Bajrang Punia - men's 65kg Naveen - men's 74kg Deepak Punia - men's 86kg Deepak - men's 97kg Mohit Grewal (125kg)

CWG 2022 Indian Boxing Squad

Amit Panghal - men's 51kg Mohammad Hussamuddin - men's 57kg Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg Sanjeet - men's 92kg Sagar - men's 92+kg Nitu - women's 48kg Nikhat Zareen - women's 50kg Jaismine - women's 60kg Lovlina Borgohain - women's 70kg

CWG 2022 Indian Table Tennis Squad

Sharath Kamal (men's) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's) Sanil Shetty (men's) Harmeet Desai (men's) Manika Batra (women's) Diya Chitale (women's) Sreeja Akula (women's) Reeth Rishya (women's)

CWG 2022 Indian Swimming Squad