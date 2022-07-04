Commonwealth Games 2022: Full List of Indian Athletes qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

India has finalised its Commonwealth Games 2022 squad in badminton, wrestling, hockey, athletics and table tennis. India is yet to announce the Indian women's cricket team for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Check Full CWG 2022 India Squad.  

Updated: Jul 4, 2022
India at Commonwealth Games 2022: India has finalised a 154-member squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, which is scheduled to be held between July 28- August 8, 2022. India is expected to be represented by a sizeable Indian contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. 

India has finalised its Commonwealth Games 2022 squad in badminton, wrestling, hockey, athletics and table tennis. India has named a 37-member athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022 including Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

India has also named a 12-member wrestling squad and 15-member weightlifting squad and 12-member boxing squad. The Indian CWG 2022 10-member badminton squad includes names such as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal are absent from the list.

The Indian squad at Commonwealth Games 2022 is expected to increase as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has requested the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to increase India's quota of sportspersons. 

CWG 2022 Indian Cricket Squad

India is yet to announce the Indian women's cricket team for the Commonwealth Games 2022. This will be the second time that cricket will return to Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 after Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games 1998. The  Kuala Lumpur CWG 1998 featured a 50-over men's tournament, while Birmingham 2022 will feature a women's T20 tournament. 

The event will include eight teams including hosts England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Barbados.

CWG 2022 Indian Badminton Squad 

  1. PV Sindhu (women's)
  2. Aakarshi Kashyap (women's)
  3. Treesa Jolly (women's)
  4. Gayatri Gopichand (women's)
  5. Ashwini Ponappa (women's)
  6. Lakshya Sen (men's)
  7. Kidambi Srikanth (men's)
  8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's)
  9. Chirag Shetty (men's)
  10. B Sumeeth Reddy (men's)

CWG 2022 Indian Athletics Squad

  1. Avinash Sable - men's 3000m steeplechase
  2. Nitender Rawat - men's marathon
  3. M Sreeshankar - men's long Jump
  4. Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men's long Jump
  5. Abdulla Aboobacker - men's triple jump
  6. Praveen Chithravel - men's triple jump
  7. Eldhose Paul - men's triple jump
  8. Tajinderpal Singh Toor - men's shot put
  9. Neeraj Chopra - men's javelin throw
  10. DP Manu - men's javelin throw
  11. Rohit Yadav - men's javelin throw
  12. Sandeep Kumar - men's 10km race walk
  13. Amit Khatri - men's 10km race walk
  14. Amoj Jacob - men's 4x400m relay
  15. Noah Nirmal Tom - men's 4x400m relay
  16. Arokia Rajiv - men's 4x400m relay
  17. Muhammed Ajmal - men's 4x400m relay
  18. Naganathan Pandi - men's 4x400m relay
  19. Rajesh Ramesh - men's 4x400m relay
  20. Dhanalakshmi Sekar - women's 100m and 4x100m relay
  21. Jyothi Yarraji - women's 100m hurdles
  22. Aishwarya B - women's long jump and triple jump
  23. Ancy Sojan - women's long jump
  24. Manpreet Kaur - women's shot put
  25. Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women's discus throw
  26. Seema Punia - women's discus throw
  27. Annu Rani - women's javelin throw
  28. Shilpa Rani - women's javelin throw
  29. Manju Bala Singh - women's hammer throw
  30. Sarita Romit Singh - women's hammer throw
  31. Bhawna Jat - women's 10km race walk
  32. Priyanka Goswami - women's 10km race walk
  33. Hima Das - women's 4x100m relay
  34. Dutee Chand - women's 4x100m relay
  35. Srabani Nanda - women's 4x100m relay
  36. MV Jilna - women's 4x100m relay
  37. NS Simi - women's 4x100m relay

CWG 2022 Indian Hockey Squad

Indian men's and women's hockey teams have already qualified for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 based on their FIH rankings. The event will include a total of 10 teams.

CWG 2022 Indian Weightlifting Squad

  1. Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg
  2. Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg
  3. Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg
  4. Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg
  5. Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg
  6. Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg
  7. Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - men’s 55kg
  8. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg
  9. Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg
  10. Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg
  11. Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg
  12. Ragala Venkat Rahul - men’s 96kg

CWG 2022 Indian Wrestling Squad

  1. Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg
  2. Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg
  3. Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg
  4. Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg
  5. Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg
  6. Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg
  7. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men's 57kg
  8. Bajrang Punia - men's 65kg
  9. Naveen - men's 74kg
  10. Deepak Punia - men's 86kg
  11. Deepak - men's 97kg
  12. Mohit Grewal (125kg)

CWG 2022 Indian Boxing Squad

  1. Amit Panghal - men's 51kg
  2. Mohammad Hussamuddin - men's 57kg
  3. Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg
  4. Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg
  5. Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg
  6. Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg
  7. Sanjeet - men's 92kg
  8. Sagar - men's 92+kg
  9. Nitu - women's 48kg
  10. Nikhat Zareen - women's 50kg
  11. Jaismine - women's 60kg
  12. Lovlina Borgohain - women's 70kg

CWG 2022 Indian Table Tennis Squad

  1. Sharath Kamal (men's)
  2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's)
  3. Sanil Shetty (men's)
  4. Harmeet Desai (men's)
  5. Manika Batra (women's)
  6. Diya Chitale (women's)
  7. Sreeja Akula (women's)
  8. Reeth Rishya (women's)

CWG 2022 Indian Swimming Squad

  1. Sajan Prakash - men's 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly
  2. Srihari Nataraj - men's 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke
  3. Kushagra Rawat - men's 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle
  4. Advait Page - men's 1500m freestyle

