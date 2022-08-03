Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Highlights: Men's Table Tennis team wins gold, Badminton mixed team settles for silver

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Highlights: Indian men's table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 to clinch the gold medal in the final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. This was India's second gold medal on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games after the lawn bowls team won a historic gold in the women's fours final earlier in the day. This is India's fifth gold medal overall.

India won silver in the badminton mixed team event after losing the final against Malaysia by 1-3 on August 2, 2022. Speaking on the loss, Kidambi Srikanth said, "Things didn't go my way. I should have been more consistent. I will analyse what went wrong and then get better for the singles.

Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur also won a silver in the men's 96kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2, 2022 with a combined lift of 346 kg. He lifted a total of 155kg in snatch category and 191kg in clean and jerk.

Elated! Expected bronze as competition was tough but I gave my best & won silver. Happy with my performance. Had goosebumps(while collecting medal). My mother was in tears,it's her b'day today, I dedicated the medal to her: Silver medal-winning weightlifter Vikas Thakur#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/hxKIs6lFP9 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Indian Men's Table Tennis Team defends title

The Indian men's table tennis team won gold in the final after defeating Singapore, defending their gold title. The Indian team comprising G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal & Sanil Shetty defended their gold title. India had won gold in the event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as well.

In fact, this is India's seventh gold in the event since the inception of the sport in Manchester 2002. India had won its first team gold in Melbourne Commonwealth Games 2006 and then repeated the performance in Gold Coast four years ago. This was Sharad Kamal's 10th medal in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team saying, "Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal & Sanil Shetty for winning Gold medal at the #CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours."

Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/whzotVIXrh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

"No words to describe this feeling. Defending the title is an even more special feeling. One moment I would want to relive every time is the national anthem being played on a foreign soil," said G Sathiyan.

No words to describe this feeling. Defending the title is an even more special feeling. One moment I would want to relive every time is the national anthem being played on a foreign soil: G Sathiyan, member of gold medal winning Team India for table tennis#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/6f5aERbKlb — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Veteran Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal said, "I'm looking for more medals in singles, doubles & mixed. I hope it's just the beginning. It's the first time I have defended a title and we have done it very well. It's a very strong team. This (Gold) builds a lot of confidence, going into future matches."

"It feels great. Defending your title is a big challenge. It's a joyous moment for all of us. We beat tough teams like Nigeria & Singapore in past 2 days, so it's a joyous moment. I had goosebumps (when National Anthem was played), we live for that moment," said Harmeet Desai.

It feels great. Defending your title is a big challenge. It's a joyous moment for all of us. We beat tough teams like Nigeria & Singapore in past 2 days, so it's a joyous moment. I had goosebumps (when National Anthem was played), we live for that moment: Harmeet Desai#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/AtjP0sLl8z — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Indian Badminton Team settles for silver

The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost the first match against Malaysia's Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik by 21-18, 21-15 after a hard-fought neck-to-neck performance. PV Sindhu took on Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh in the second match and won the game by 22-20, 21-17 to pull India back in the running for gold.

Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come. 🏸 pic.twitter.com/RypZ0r3Lca — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

Kidambi Srikanth went down by 21-19, 6-21, 21-16 against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the third match, giving Malaysia 2-1 lead. The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down against Malaysia's Muralitharan Thinaah and Koong Le Pearly Ta in the fourth match by 18-21 and 17-21.

"A bit sad that missed gold. I gave my team a point but it's part of the game that you win some, lose some. A lot of positives to take from here & come back stronger. Hoping for the gold in singles," said PV Sindhu.

#CWG2022 | A bit sad that missed gold. I gave my team a point but it's part of the game that you win some, lose some. A lot of positives to take from here & come back stronger. Hoping for the gold in singles: Shuttler PV Sindhu after winning Silver in badminton mixed team event pic.twitter.com/0eKtWDLyuA — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

