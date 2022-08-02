Lawn Bowls India CWG 2022: India clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Lawn Bowl at Commonwealth

Lawn Bowls India CWG 2022: The Indian Lawn Bowls team has scripted history by clinching gold in the women's fours final at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 2, 2022. This is India's first-ever medal in the sports event.

The Indian lawn bowls team defeated South Africa by 17-10 in the final of the women's fours event after 15 ends. India's lawn bowl team included Lovely Choubey, Pinki Chaudhary, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey. They have become the first Indian athletes in CWG history to win a gold medal in the sport.

#CommonwealthGames22 | Indian Women's Fours team in Lawn Bowls wins historic gold medal by beating South Africa 17-10 in final pic.twitter.com/MQkoIxhiXz — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

The Indian Lawn Bowls team made a great comeback after South Africa leveled the scores after 9 ends.

What is Lawn Bowls Game?

Lawn Bowl game is a mix of ten-pin bowling and curling winter sport. It is the oldest sport in Commonwealth Games. The aim of the lawn bowling sport is to get the bowl closest to the target at the other end. Bowl refers to the spherical ball that is used in the game. Hence, the name of the sport is Lawn Bowl.

How is lawn bowl played?

The lawn bowl is a team sport that begins with a coin toss, giving one team the option to roll a small ball called the 'jack' at least 23 meters down the law.

The two competitors will take turns bowling, trying to get their lawn bowl closer to the jack than any of their opponents. Points will be awarded for each bowl that reaches closest to the jack.

Lawn Bowl Rules

A lawn Bowler has to roll their bowls from one end to the other with the aim of hitting or getting closest to the jack.

In Lawn Bowl fours, each team will get 8 throws or rolls from one end to another.

One end means completion of 1 round.

The team with maximum number of points after 15 ends wins.

READ ALSO: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights