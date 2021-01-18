Coronavirus detected in ice cream in China: Know all about it!

In a shocking discovery, coronavirus was recently detected in ice cream in eastern China, leading to the sealing of the concerned company and recall of cartons from the same batch.

As per the statement by the city government, the ice cream was produced by Daqiaodao Food Company in China's Tianjin region. The company has now been sealed and its employees are being tested for the COVID-19.

There has been no indication so far of anyone contracting coronavirus from the ice cream.

Key Highlights

•The company had reportedly sold around only 390 cartons out of the total 29000 cartons in the batch in the Tianjin region.

•The cartons are currently being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas.

•The authorities have also notified shops and restaurants in close proximity about the presence of the virus on cartons they may have purchased.

•The ingredients of the ice cream include milk powder from New Zealand and whey powder from Ukraine.

The customers who bought the product have been told to report their health and movements to their communities.

•The ice cream samples tested positive for COVID-19 after three product samples from the company were sent to the Tianjin Center for Disease Control (Tianjin CDC) for testing.

•The World Health Organisation had earlier dismissed the risk of contracting coronavirus infection from frozen food and food packaging, saying that they are not known routes of transmission.

Background

The latest detection of COVID-19 in ice cream in China comes as the nation reported over 100 new coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day. Overall, as per Johns Hopkins University, China has had 4,979 fatalities in the coronavirus outbreak. The recent rise in infections has been blamed on imported goods and foreign travelers.

According to the Chinese government, the COVID-19 infection, which was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, came from abroad.