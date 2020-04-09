Coronavirus Live Updates: 540 Cases in Last 24 Hours, India's tally rises to 5734, Death Toll at 166

Coronavirus Live Updates: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county, several state governments have announced adopting of cluster containment strategy to curb the spread of the disease. UP Government has decided to seal 15 districts including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, while Delhi government has also identified 20 hotspots in the national capital that will be completely sealed. India’s total tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5734, and Dealth Toll climed to 166, as per the latest update from the Health Ministry. Reports have also confirmed that 540 fresh cases and 17 new Deaths were reported on Wednesday. Stay tuned for live updates on Coronavirus in India. Globally, the total number of Coronavirus cases surpassed the 1.5 million mark with over the disease claiming over 80000 lives so far. US has been hit the worst, with the country reporting over 4.35 lakh cases and over 14000 deaths.

Live Update @ 11 AM: FM working on 2nd stimulus package for Small and Medium Businesses

Media reports have revealed that the Union Finance Ministry is working on a second stimulus package to revive economic activity in the Indian Economy which is currently looming under the impact of COVID-19 impact. Reports claim that, FM Nirmala Sitharaman should be expected to announce a 2nd Economic package worth Rs 1 lakh crore (USD 13 Billion) aimed at helping small and medium businesses.

Live Update @ 10:45 AM: Make COVID-19 Tests Free: SC to Centre

Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, directed the Central Government to issue immediate and appropriate orders to make COVID-19 testing at private laboratories completely free for the people. The apex court made an observation that the current charges for COVID-19 test, which are capped by government at Rs 4500/-, are beyond the reach of the poor people of the society. The court also said that at a later stage it would examine the matter regarding reimbursement to private laboratories for COVID-19 tests by the government.

Live Update @ 10:30 AM: Indo-US Partnership stronger than ever: PM MOdi

After US Presizent Trump expressed his gratitude for India or supplying live-saving medicine Hydroxychloroquine, PM Modi has also reached out to him saying ‘Times like these bring friends closer’. He also assured all the world leaders that India will do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19.

Live Update @ 10 AM: Trump Thanks Modi for HCQ Medicine Supply

US President Donald Trump thanked PM Narendra Modi for extending a helping hand by supplying the US with anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. In his daily White House Briefings, Trump thanked PM saying “I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it.”

Live Update @ 9:45 AM: India’s tally crosses 5700 mark

On Wednesday, 540 fresh cases and 17 new Deaths were reported from across India, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The data also confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5734, while the Dealth Toll climed to 166. The rising number has come across as an alarm for central and state governments which have now activated cluster containment strategy to deal with the pandemic.

Live Update @ 9:30 AM: US reports 2000 deaths in a single day

For second day in a row, the United States reported over 2000 deaths within 24 hours, as per the data shared by John Hopkins University. America has been the worst hit country due to the virus so far with over 4.35 lakh cases and over 14000 deaths. In the US, New York has emerged as the epicentre of the infections with over 1,38,000 cases of infections and over 6000 deaths.