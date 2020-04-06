Coronavirus Masks: How to make reusable COVID-19 face mask at home?

Process to make Face Masks at home: With the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the issue that came to forefront is the shortage of face masks such as N95 masks and Surgical masks. Soon after the health experts announced the use of hygiene products such as hand sanitizers and face masks, the public worldwide, and particularly in India, anxiously shopped these products, creating the deficit supply in the market. This sudden increase in the demand for N95 or Surgical masks could not be met by manufacturers and suppliers. Even the online stores such as Amazon stopped selling the masks to the public.

Considering the situation, the Central Government issued the manual on homemade masks. The manual details about the process to choose the fabric or material for homemade masks along with the step-wise process of making the masks at home and how to reuse them. Here in this article, we have listed down the steps to make washable and reusable face masks at home. Go through these steps below and start making your own face mask now.

Let's have a look at step-wise process to make, use and reuse the face masks at the comfort of your home below. First, know the important details of homemade masks as listed by the Government:

Important Things to Note about Homemade Masks The principal scientific advisor of the Central Government stated that the homemade masks, made from t-shirts, old vests and handkerchiefs, are 70 percent effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 virus. People who do not display any symptoms of Coronavirus or who do not have breathing difficulties can use this reusable face masks. Homemade masks are not recommended for COVID-19 patients, doctors, health workers and those who are in contact with COVID 19 patients. It is suggested that people should make two sets of homemade masks for themselves so that the other can be used while the one is washed. Do not share your face masks with any other person or other family member.

Steps to make Face Masks at home with sewing machine

Step 1: Choose a clean and 100% cotton cloth material

The face masks should be made of clean cotton cloth. The colour and print of material or fabric does not matter. To ensure that the fabric is clean, boil the fabric for 5 minutes in salt water and dry it out. The cloth should be of these measurements:

For Adult: 9 inch x 7 inch

For Children: 7 inch x 5 inch

Step 2: Cut four stripes of cloth

Now, cut the cloth into 4 strips for tying and piping. These strips should be cut in these measurements:

Two strips of 1.5”x 5”

Two pieces of 1.5”x 40”

Step 3: Take the already cut fabric and attach the 1.5x5” strips (piping) to the fabric on one end

Step 4: Make three pleats facing downward. Each pleat should be of 1.5”.

Step 5: Turn the pleated side and repeat the pleating process for the other side. Ensure that the pleated cloth is now of 9” to 5” size.

Step 6: Secure the pleated cloth with the piping on both the sides. While, piping the cloth, make sure that the pleats are facing downwards.

Step 7: Attach the 1.5”x 40” strips of cloth to the pleated cloth at top and bottom

Step 8: Fold the strips thrice and your face mask in ready

Note: When not worn, store your face mask in a clean sealed plastic bag

Image Courtesy: Official Manual of Union Government