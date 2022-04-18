COVID-19 4th Wave: 2,183 fresh cases reported across India, Mask Likely to be Made Mandatory Again in Delhi, Get Details Here

COVID 4th Wave in India: India's daily COVID infections witnessed a 90 percent jump on April 18, 2022 with 2,183 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,985 recoveries and 214 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 11,542. This comes after a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases in the country after the surge in January due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

India's daily case positivity rate has also witnessed a sudden rise from 0.31 percent on April 17 to 0.83 percent on April 18, as per Union Health Ministry. The weekly positivity rate has also seen a spike from 0.27 percent on April 17 to 0.32 on April 18.

India's COVID Case Tally

Active COVID Cases- 11,542 (0.03 percent of total cases)

Total Recoveries- 42510773 (recovery rate-98.76 percent)

Total Deaths- 521965

Total Vaccination- 1,86,54,94,355

Delhi sees 500% rise in COVID cases in last 15 days: Survey

Delhi has reported an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload with 517 new infections reported during the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1518. This is the highest number of COVID cases reported after February 20th when 570 COVID-19 cases were registered, as per the Delhi health department. Delhi's COVID positivity rate has increased by 25.95 percent in the last 24 hours despite less number of tests. The city's cumulative infection tally has increased to 18,68,033 and the total death toll stands at 26,160.

As per a local survey by a firm called LocalCircles, the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID in their close circle has risen by 500% in the last 15 days. At least 19 percent of Delhi-NCR residents revealed in the survey that they have at least one or more individuals in their close network who has got COVID in the last 15 days.

The survey had included responses from 11,743 residents, 67 percent of whom were men and 33 percent were women, located in all districts of Delhi and NCR. A similar survey conducted by the firm on April 2nd had found that only about 3 percent of residents have someone in their close circle who was infected with COVID-19 in the last 15 days.

Delhi Govt to make masks mandatory again?

Amid the rise in cases in the capital city, the Delhi Government may again impose a penalty for violations of COVID rules including wearing masks in public. The Delhi Health Department may propose Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks. The matter is likely to be discussed at the next meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is expected to chair a meeting of DDMA on April 18 to review the Covid-19 situation in the capital.

Is COVID 4th wave here?

India has witnessed an almost 90 percent spike in COVID cases as of April 18 with fresh cases almost doubling. A rise in COVID infection has been reported mainly in three states across the country- Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The latest spike has been reported after 11 weeks of declining COVID infections. The surge has been restricted to the three states so far.

This comes amid fear of a COVID-19 fourth wave, which was predicted to hit India around June. According to an IIT Kanpur professor Maninda Agarwal, the possibility of a fourth wave in India remains low, despite the current spike in fresh infections. He said that the current surge in Covid-19 cases is not building up the fourth wave, as of now.

The IIT Kanpur professor said that the current rise in Delhi-NCR and adjoining districts appears to be due to the lifting of Covid curbs especially the removal of the penalty for wearing of masks. The Professor noted that the natural immunity against Covid-19 among the people is above 90 percent, which may not allow new variants to spread.