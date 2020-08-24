COVID-19 makeshift hospitals with 500 beds to be established at Patna and Muzaffarpur under PM-CARES Trust Fund

The PM-CARES Fund Trust will allocate funds for COVID-19 makeshift hospitals with 500 beds. The hospital will be established at Patna and Muzaffarpur districts in Bihar.

These health facilities have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and will also be fortified with infrastructure and modern facilities.

The plan for the 500 beds makeshift hospitals will help in improving the COVID-19 care facilities in Bihar. These facilities can later be utilized for other emergencies or pandemic situations.

COVID-19 makeshift hospitals in Bihar: Key Highlights

• The 500- makeshift hospital in Patna has been inaugurated on August 24, 2020.

• The state government has also started the preparations to open up a similar facility in Muzaffarpur within a short span of time.

• The COVID-19 care hospitals in Muzaffarpur and Patna districts in Bihar have 125 ICU beds along with the ventilators.

• There are also an additional 375 normal beds for COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care.

• Every bed in the hospital has been provided with the oxygen supply facility. They also have modern health infrastructure and the latest diagnostic tools have also bee developed at these centres.

• The paramedical staff and doctors at these hospitals have been provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services.