COVID-19 Management Workshop: India’s neighbouring countries lauds PM Modi’s proposals on COVID-19 management

Prime Minister Modi while speaking during the virtual workshop on ‘COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward’ held on February 18, 2021, suggested five proposals on the management of the pandemic.

The proposals by PM Modi were supported by the neighbouring countries of India, including Pakistan. The countries that participated in the COVID-19 management workshop included the health experts, leaders, and officials of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Maldives, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Seychelles, India, and Sri Lanka.

During the workshop, PM Modi also suggested sharing successful public schemes and health policies. The participatory countries agreed that there is a need for such cooperation on a regional basis for fighting the pandemics.

Working towards a healthy and COVID-19 free neighbourhood. https://t.co/tsP5e8eMp9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Five proposals to manage the pandemic by PM Modi • Prime Minister Modi suggested creating a special visa scheme for nurses and doctors so that they are able to travel quickly within the region during the emergency or at the request of the receiving country. • During the workshop, Prime Minister asked if the Civil Aviation Ministers of the participatory countries can coordinate a regional Air Ambulance Agreement for the medical contingencies. • He suggested the creation of a regional platform for compiling, collating, and studying the data regarding the effectiveness of Coronavirus vaccines among the population of the region. • He further suggested the creation of a regional network for the promotion of technology-assisted epidemiology, in order to prevent future pandemics. • At last, Prime Minister suggested sharing successful public schemes and health policies. While talking about the policies in India, he mentioned that country’s Jan Arogya Schemes or Ayushman Bharat can be successful case studies for the neighbouring countries in the region.

Working together to fight the pandemic:

While addressing the virtual workshop to manage the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi appreciated Indian Ocean Island Countries and countries of South Asia for working together to combat the deadly pandemic.

He added that if the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it will not be without the integration among the countries of Indian Ocean Island and countries of South Asia. PM Modi further mentioned that the spirit of regional solidarity that was shown during the time of the pandemic by these countries has proved that such integration is possible.

PM Modi’s proposals supported by the countries:

The 5 proposals to manage the pandemic suggested by Prime Minister Modi have been supported by all the countries, including Pakistan. The participatory countries also suggested a structured and organized discussion for the regional cooperation on the proposals in order to take them further.

All the countries during the workshop agreed that there is a need for such regional cooperation on a regular basis in order to fight such pandemics.

Neighbouring countries thanked India for the vaccine:

During the workshop on COVID-19 management, the officials and experts of the ten participatory countries, except Pakistan as it has not received the COVID-19 vaccines, thanked PM Modi and India for the assistance in COVID-19 vaccines and other equipment, medicines, and training.