COVID-19 surge in India: PM Modi to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers today as Omicron cases spike

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to interact with the Chief Ministers of all states on January 13, 2022, at 4.30 PM via video conferencing. The review meeting will take place to discuss the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister, during the review meeting, will take the stock of the COVID/Omicron cases in the country and will also discuss the steps to curb the spread of infections.

Prime Minister Modi had also chaired a meeting on January 9, 2022, to discuss the Coronavirus situation in the country. He reviewed the ongoing vaccination campaigns in states, preparations for logistics, and the readiness of the medical infrastructure to tackle the Omicron cases and COVID-19 in the country.

PM Modi highlights significance of COVID appropriate behaviour

Prime Minister Modi, after the previous review meeting on COVID-19, highlighted the significance of ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, usage of masks as the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

PM Modi had also emphasized the containment and surveillance of high-density clusters and assured assistance to the state governments and UTs from the Central Government.

Omicron should not be considered common cold: NITI Aayog

Earlier on January 12, 2022, Dr. VK Paul, a NITI Member, cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 must not be considered a common cold and people should not take it lightly.

He added that Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible and must not be taken lightly. Normally, the transmission or the expansion of the pandemic takes much longer, however, the transmission this time is very rapid.

India reports almost 2 lakh COVID cases

On January 12, 2022, India reported almost two lakh COVID-19 cases which is a rise of about 26,000 from the previous day. 442 deaths are reported and Omicron cases in India have reached 4,868.

However, out of the positive Omicron cases, 1,850 have been discharged. So far a total of 28 states have reported Omicron infection.