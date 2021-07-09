COVID-19 Vaccine: MSN Laboratories enters into licence agreement with DRDO for 2-DG

MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd on July 9, 2021, announced that it has entered into a licence agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of the 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) COVID-19 vaccine in India.

“MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd today announced it has entered into licence agreement with Defense Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), both establishments of DRDO for the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of 2-DG COVID-19 vaccine in India,” read the official release.

MSN Laboratories (MSN Group) is a research-based pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India.

About 2-DG COVID-19 vaccine

• The 2-DG COVID-19 vaccine is an oral drug. The vaccine has been developed by the Defense Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), establishments of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

• The 2-DG vaccine has been granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on May 1, 2021, for Emergency Use as adjunct therapy on patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection.

• The MSN laboratories will launch the 2-DG vaccine as a twice a day product in powder format in a sachet under the brand name MSN 2D in the strength of 2.34g. The vaccine is to be consumed orally by dissolving in water.

• The vaccine is to be administered only under prescription and under the supervision of a physician to patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19 as an adjunct therapy.

How does 2-DG COVID-19 vaccine work?

• The oral COVID-19 vaccine accumulates in the virus-infected cells and stops viral synthesis and energy production thus preventing further growth of the virus.

• The selective accumulation of the vaccine in virally infected cells makes the vaccine unique.

• As per the Health Ministry, the 2-DG vaccine is reported to reduce the average recovery time of a COVID-19 patient by two and a half days and increase the oxygen demand up to 40 per cent.

Other COVID-19 treatment range by MSN Laboratories

• As a part of the COVID-19 treatment range, MSN Laboratories has launched:

• Anti-viral medication such as Oseltamivir capsules under the brand name ‘OSELOW’.

• Anti-COVID medications such as Favipiravir under the brand name ‘FAVILOW’ and Baricitinib under the brand name ‘BARIDOZ’.

• Anti-fungal medication Posaconazole under the brand name ‘POSAONE’.