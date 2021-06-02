COVID-19 Vaccine registration in India: Frequently asked Questions and Answers!

COVID-19 Vaccine registration in India: The central government had widened its vaccination campaign on May 1, 2021 to include people aged between 18-45 years. The nation aims to vaccinate its entire population by December 2021.

An important step towards booking an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination is registration on CoWin portal.

We have listed out a few frequently asked questions along with answers regarding COVID-19 Vaccine registration on CoWin. Check out the FAQs to clear all your doubts regarding the vaccine registration process.

How can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?

You can register for COVID-19 vaccination through the Co-WIN portal by clicking on the link www.cowin.gov.in and selecting the register yourself option.

Can I register through the Aarogya Setu app?

While we cannot register for vaccination on the Aarogya Setu app, we can log into the Cowin portal through the app and register ourselves.

How to register using Aarogya Setu app?

You can register for vaccination using the Aaroya setu app by following these steps:

1. Open the Aarogya Setu App and click straight on the Vaccination tab at the top or CoWin tab and then go to Vaccination (Login/ Register).

2. Enter your mobile number and click on 'Proceed to verify'.

3. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter the OTP and again click on proceed to verify.

4. A new page will open where you can add beneficiaries for vaccination.

How people can be registered on the Co-WIN portal through one mobile number?

A maximum of 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

Which documents are required for COVID-19 vaccine registration of eligible beneficiaries?

Any of the following identity cards with photo can be used for registration:

• Aadhaar Card

• Driving License

• Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

• Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

• PAN Card

• Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

• Passport

• Pension Document

• Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

• Voter ID

• People with comorbidities will have to carry the certificate of comorbidities, in the format shared here by a registered medical practitioner.

Can registration be done without an Aadhaar card?

Yes, people can register with any of the ID proofs mentioned above.

Is a Photo ID card mandatory for registration and vaccination?

Yes, a Photo ID has to be produced at the time of registration it must also be produced and verified at the time of vaccination.

Is there any other mobile app through which one can register for vaccination?

While there is no authorised mobile app for registering for vaccination in India except Aarogya Setu, through which one can log into the Co-WIN portal. Alternatively, you can also register for vaccination through the Umang app.

Which age groups can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal?

All people aged 18 years and above can register on the CoWin portal.

Do all age groups have to mandatorily register themselves online?

No, online registration is not mandatory for people aged above 45 years.

However, those aged between 18-45 years have to mandatorily register themselves online. Though walk-ins have been allowed for this age group at select government vaccination centres, it is still subject to vaccine availability.

How can those with no access to smartphones, especially rural areas, do online registration?

One number can be used to register upto four people and online registration does not require a computer. Anyone with a smartphone and internet can register online for vaccination. So people who do not have access to smartphones can reach out to other family members or friends for online registration.

Is online registration paid?

No, there is no charge for registering yourself online.

Can we check which vaccine is being administered at each centre?

Yes, while scheduling an appointment on the CoWin portal, it will show the names of the vaccination centres along with the name of the vaccine they will be administering.

Can we cancel or reschedule the appointment on CoWIN?

Yes, we can cancel an appointment that has already been scheduled. We can also reschedule our appointment on the CoWin portal at any time by clicking on the “Reschedule” tab.

Will we receive any confirmation of the date and time of vaccination?

Yes, you will also receive details of the vaccination centre along with date and chosen time slot through an SMS on your registered mobile number. You can also download the appointment slip.

What is the 4-digit secret code in front of our name on the CoWin portal?

After registration, each beneficiary is allocated a unique four-digit code, which they will have to provide at the time of vaccination. This is to ensure that the right beneficiary is vaccinated and to reduce errors regarding vaccination status.

What is a vaccine certificate?

All beneficiaries will get a provisional vaccination certificate after the first dose. After the second dose, the beneficiary will receive the message for completion of the schedule, which would include a link to download digital certificate of vaccination for your perusal. This certificate can be then be saved.