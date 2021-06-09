COVID-19: Village in J&K becomes India’s first to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of adults

Weyan village in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 8, 2021, became the first village in India to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of eligible adults against COVID-19.

Weyan village with a population of 362 is located only 28 km away from Bandipora district. The people of that village had to walk 18 km to get their vaccine shot as there is no designated road for vehicles.

Weyan village was covered under the Jammu & Kashmir model, a 10-point strategy to administer vaccines to the entire population at an accelerated pace.

The health experts faced more difficulties to get all the people of this village to be vaccinated as the nomadic families resided on higher altitudes for grazing their livestock. The village has no internet access so the registration for vaccines like in urban cities was not an option.

Bandipora district reported 538 active COVID-19 cases of which 22 people are in COVID care centres and 50 are under isolation at different hospitals. The recovery rate has risen to 92 per cent while the positivity rate has decreased in the district, health officials informed.

Jammu & Kashmir has achieved 70 per cent vaccinated coverage in the 45 years and above age group.

Jammu & Kashmir: COVID-19 tracker

• As of June 9, 2021, Jammu & Kashmir has recorded a total of 3,02,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 2,76,733 recovered and 4,101 died.

India vaccination program

• The country has administered more than 27.76 lakh COVID19 vaccine doses on June 8, 2021, the Health Ministry reported. The cumulative count of COVID-19 vaccine coverage in India has reached 23.9 crores.