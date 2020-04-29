CSIR starts the trial on anti- leprosy drug for COVID-19 vaccine

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has started the clinical trial on an anti-leprosy vaccine to identify if it can be used as a COVID-19 vaccine.

The anti-leprosy vaccine named Mycobacterium (Mw) has been used as a vaccine for the treatment of leprosy. At CSIR, the trials will help the researchers to see if the same vaccine can also be used for COVID-19 treatment.

On the other hand, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also announced to start the study of immune-boosting BCG vaccine for COVID-19. As per the Director-General of CSIR, the clinical trials will take a few months to conclude.

The objective of the trial:

The study of the anti-leprosy drug will help in carrying out the clinical trials. The trials will compare the safety and the desired results in COVID-19 patients but not in the ones who are critical.

Key Highlights:

• CSIR has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct the clinical trials of an anti-leprosy vaccine for COVID-19 treatment.

• CSIR will be working on the trails of Mycobacterium (Mw) for COVID-19 along with Gujarat based Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Delhi, and PGI Chandigarh will also be involved in the clinical trials by CSIR, it would be a three-part trial.

• Anti -leprosy drug Mycobacterium (Mw) had also found some success in the cure of cancer. TB and warts.

Background:

Mycobacterium indicus pranni, which was earlier known as Mw is a non-pathogenic mycobacterial species. Based on its metabolic properties and growth characteristics, it is classified as a member of the Mycobacterium avium complex.

In India, the immune-boosting drug was developed in 1966 as an anti-leprosy drug which resulted in a successful treatment to cure leprosy.