Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 10 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Pulitzer Prize 2022, new South Korean President, ICC Player of the Month for April and first Centre of Excellence for Khadi among others.

1. Who among the following won Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the Feature Photography category?

a) Danish Siddiqui

b) Lisa Falkenberg

c) Michael Lindenberger

d) The Journalists of Ukraine

2. Which media organisation was awarded the Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the Public Service category?

a) New York Times

b) Al Jazeera

c) Reuters

d) Washington Post

3. Who was sworn in as the new President of South Korea on May 10?

a) Yoon Suk-Yeol

b) Lee Jae Myung

c) Choo Mi Ae

d) Park Yong Jin

4. Legendary Musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was credited for popularising which instrument among the general public?

a) Santoor

b) Sitar

c) Sarod

d) Tambura

5. The first Centre of Excellence for Khadi will open in which city on May 11th?

a) Pune

b) Hyderabad

c) Bengaluru

d) New Delhi

6. Who has been named ICC Women's Player of the Month for April?

a) Nat Sciver

b) Janet Mbabazi

c) Laura Wolvaardt

d) Alyssa Healy

7. Who has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2022?

a) Simon Harmer

b) Keshav Maharaj

c) Jatinder Singh

d) Rishabh Pant

Answers

1. (a) Danish Siddiqui

Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photographer was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Award 2022 along with Amit Dave, Sana Irshad Mattoo, and Adnan Abidi for their images of COVID’s toll in India. Siddiqui died in 2021 while covering a clash between the Afghan Special forces and Taliban insurgents.

2. (d) Washington Post

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize 2022 for covering the assault on Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Staff of the Miami Herald won the Pulitzer in the Breaking News Reporting category for covering the collapse of Seaside apartment towers in Florida and Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times won the prize in Investigative Reporting for exposing highly toxic hazard inside only battery recycling plant in Florida.

3. (a) Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon Suk-Yeol was sworn in as the new President of South Korea on May 10, 2022. He called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea during his swearing-in ceremony. He described North Korea’s weapons as a threat to regional and global security.

4. (a) Santoor

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a legendary Santoor player passed away on May 10, 2022, at the age of 84. Shiv Kumar Sharma was born in Jammu and began learning Santoor at the early age of 13 years. He was later credited for popularising Santoor among the general public.

5. (d) New Delhi

Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane will inaugurate the first Centre of Excellence for Khadi on May 11, 2022 in New Delhi. The Centre of Excellence for Khadi has been set up at the National Institute of Fashion Technology as a hub in Delhi and spokes in Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, and Shillong. The main aim behind setting up the centre is to design apparel, home furnishing and accessories for people of all generations and create benchmarked design processes of global standards of quality, design and merchandising.

6. (d) Alyssa Healy

Australia opener Alyssa Healy has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for April 2022. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter stood out by dominating the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final at the start of the month.

7. (b) Keshav Maharaj

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2022. He was at his brilliant best during the Proteas' recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

