Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 8-9 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Rupee all-time low against US dollar, Tomato Fever, Monkeypox, Rakhigarhi Harappan site and Madrid Open 2022 among others.

1. What is Indian Rupee's all-time low record against US Dollar?

a) 77.42

b) 77.17

c) 76.47

d) 76.90

2. Which nation's health agency has confirmed a case of Monkeypox?

a) India

b) US

c) UK

d) South Africa

3. Which Indian state has reported at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever?

a) Maharashtra

b) Kerala

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Karnataka

4. When does Russia celebrate Victory Day every year?

a) May 9th

b) May 10th

c) May 11th

d) May 22nd

5. Rakhigarhi, one of the oldest Harappan sites is located in which Indian state?

a) Haryana

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Maharashtra

d) Madhya Pradesh

6. Who has become the first tennis player to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at same clay-court event?

a) Alexander Zverev

b) Stefanos Tsitsipas

c) Andrey Rublev

d) Carlos Alcaraz

7. Which Indian conglomerate has acquired a franchise in the upcoming UAE's T20 League?

a) Tata Group

b) Aditya Birla Group

c) Adani Group

d) Reliance Industries

Answers

1. (a) 77.42

Indian Rupee hit all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar in early trade on May 9, 2022. The fall in Indian Rupee is a result of weak investor sentiments in domestic markets and concerns over relentless sales of Indian assets by overseas investors. India's trade and fiscal deficits are expected to rise due to high crude oil prices and this is expected to put increasing pressure on the Indian currency.

2. (c) UK

UK Health Security Agency confirmed that an individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England. The patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, where the virus is believed to have been contracted. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between individuals. The infected individual is being treated at an expert disease unit in London.

3. (b) Kerala

Kerala has reported at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever in Kollam city, as per local media. Tomato fever also known as Tomato flu is a rare kind of viral infection that is affecting children below the age of 5. The state health department is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures in the areas where the cases have been reported-Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur. The Anganwadi centres in the areas have been closed while authorities launched awareness campaigns in the villages.

4. (a) May 9th

Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ every year on May 9. Victory Day is one of the most significant national holidays in Russia as it marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Victory Day is celebrated in Russia with a massive military parade and other festivities organised on this day to celebrate the victory over the Nazis.

5. (a) Haryana

Rakhigarhi, the largest Indus Valley site in India, was discovered by archaeologists in 1998. It is a village in Hisar, Haryana, located about 150 kilometres from Delhi. It is one of the five iconic archaeological sites mentioned by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget Speech in February 2020.

6. (d) Carlos Alcaraz

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz became the first tennis player to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at same clay-court event after he registered 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) win over Novak Djokovic to book his place in the Madrid Open final on May 7th. He beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals to pave way for the biggest win of his career against world no. 1 Djokovic in the semifinals. He went on to win the men's singles event after beating Alexander Zverev in the finals.

7. (c) Adani Group

Adani Sportsline, a part of Adani Group, has acquired the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE's flagship T20 league. With this, the Indian conglomerate has made its entry into franchise cricket. The UAE T20 league is an annual event that will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event.

Read Also: Current Affairs Today Headline- 9 May 202