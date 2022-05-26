Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 26 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, Indian Army's first woman combat pilot and Shri Ramayana Yatra Train among others.

1. When will Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 be inaugurated?

a) May 26th

b) May 27th

c) May 29th

d) May 30th

2. Who has become Indian Army's first woman combat pilot?

a) Aishwarya Siraj

b) Gunjan Mathur

c) Tarini Lal

d) Abhilasha Barak

3. When will Shri Ramayana Yatra Train be launched?

a) June 1st

b) June 15th

c) June 21st

d) July 1st

4. Who has been elected as the first Dalit Female mayor in London Council?

a) Mohinder K Midha

b) Abhilasha Bhakar

c) Maninder Singh

d) Gurpreet Bedi

5. Who among the following has been sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case?

a) Yaseen Hamdani

b) Yasin Malik

c) Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari

d) Asiya Andrabi

6. Who has become the first uncapped player to score a century in playoffs at IPL 2022?

a) Riyan Parag

b) Shahrukh Khan

c) Rahul Tripathi

d) Rajat Patidar

7. Taliban has signed a deal with which nation to run the airports in Afghanistan?

a) China

b) Russia

c) UAE

d) Israel

Answers

1. (b) May 27th

India's biggest drone festival 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi at 10 am on May 27, 2022. The two-day event will see participation from around 1600 delegates including foreign diplomats, armed forces, government officials, PSUs, drone startups and other private companies.

2. (d) Abhilasha Barak

Abhilasha Barak became Indian Army's first woman combat pilot on May 25, 2022. She became the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator after successful completion of the six-month-long Combat Army Aviation Course. This comes thirty years after India began inducting women as officers in the armed forces.

3. (c) June 21st

Shri Ramayana Yatra train, an 18-day special tourist train will be launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on June 21, 2022. Shri Ramayana Yatra Train will take the pilgrims to the sacred places that are associated with the life of Lord Ram.

4. (a) Mohinder K Midha

An Indian-Origin Politician, Councillor Mohinder K Midha from the UK’s Opposition Labour Party has been elected mayor of the Ealing Council in West London. She has become the first female mayor of a local London Council belonging to the Dalit Community.

5. (b) Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader and chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case by National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi.He had pleaded guilty of terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activity in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. He was charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the anti-terror law and sedition law of the Indian Penal Code.

6. (d) Rajat Patidar

RCB's Rajat Patidar became the first uncapped player in history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score a century in the playoffs on May 25, 2022. Rajat Patidar achieved this feat during RCB’s eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata with an unbeaten 112 runs off just 54 balls. The previous highest score by an uncapped player in the playoffs was Manish Pandey, who then playing for Kolkata Knight Riders had scored 94 runs for his side during 2014 IPL edition.

7. (c) UAE

The Taliban has signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to run airports in Afghanistan. This was informed by Taliban's transportation and civil aviation minister. The deal has been reached after months of talks with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar.

Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 25 May 2022