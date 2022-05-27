Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 27 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's first Lavender Festival, Indian Wrestler lifetime ban and India's first drone festival 2022 among others.

1. The government-controlled sports facilities will now stay open in Delhi till what time?

a) 8pm

b) 9pm

c) 10pm

d) 11pm

2. When will UP CM Yogi Adityanath lay the foundation stone of Ram temple's 'Garbha Griha'?

a) May 30th

b) June 1st

c) June 10th

d) June 15th

3. Which state/ UT is hosting India's first Lavender Festival here?

a) Sikkim

b) Arunachal Pradesh

c) Jammu and Kashmir

d) Meghalaya

4. Which city is hosting India's biggest Drone Festival -Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022?

a) Bengaluru

b) New Delhi

c) Pune

d) Hyderabad

5. Ministry of Ayush signed an MoU with which department for biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector?

a) Department of Science and Technology

b) Department of Biotechnology

c) Department of Earth Sciences

d) Department of Space

6. The Indian Navy undertook bilateral exercise ‘Bongosagar’ with which country's naval force?

a) Indonesia

b) Malaysia

c) Bangladesh

d) Maldives

7. The Wrestling Federation of India has imposed a life ban on which wrestler?

a) Deepak Punia

b) Satender Malik

c) Yogeshwar Dutt

d) Mohit Dahiya

Answers

1. (d) 11pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on May 26, 2022 that all the sports facilities controlled by the Delhi government will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm. The CM said that the sportsmen are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 pm, so we have directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm. The announcement came after an IAS Couple stirred up a row for walking their dog at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium, forcing the athletes to finish their practice early.

2. (b) June 1st

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram temple's 'garbha griha' on June 1, 2022. A 'garbha griha' is the sanctum sanctorum, the innermost sanctuary of a Hindu temple where the idol of the primary deity of the temple resides.

3. (c) Jammu and Kashmir

India's first 'Lavender Festival' was inaugurated by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on May 26, 2022 at Bhaderwah, a town in the district Doda of Jammu Division of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Minister described Bhaderwah as the birthplace of India's Purple Revolution. Referring to the lavender cultivation in the region, the Minister said that Lavender is an avenue of employment generation and research opening many paradigms of development for the region.

4. (b) New Delhi

India's biggest Drone Festival will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from May 27-28, 2022. The two-day event will see over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups.

5. (b) Department of Biotechnology

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Ayush and the Department of Biotechnology for mutual collaboration to explore the possibility of cooperation and synergy to bring out the expertise under one platform towards evidence-based biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector. The agreement will facilitate Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for evidence-based biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector.

6. (c) Bangladesh

The third edition of bilateral exercise ‘Bongosagar’ between Indian and Bangladesh Navy began at Port Mongla, Bangladesh on May 24, 2022. While the Harbour Phase of the exercise took place between May 24-25, the sea phase will take place on May 26-27 in the Northern Bay of Bengal. The exercise is aimed at developing a high degree of interoperability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations between the two navies.

7. (b) Satender Malik

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has imposed a life ban on wrestler Satender Malik after he thrashed referee Jagbir Singh during CWG trials inside the KD Jadhav Hall at the IGI stadium. The incident took place after Satender Malik lost the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games 2022 trials in the presence of the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan. He reportedly punched the referee at the stadium, prompting the wrestling federation to impose a life ban on the wrestler.

