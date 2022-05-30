Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 30 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Booker Prize 2022, World No Tobacco Day Award 2022, Cannes Film Festival 2022 and West Nile Fever among others.

1. Which novel has become the first Hindi novel to win International Booker Prize 2022?

a) Ret Samadhi

b) Non Resident Bihari

c) Tomb of Sand

d) Chaak

2. Which state has won the World No Tobacco Day Award 2022?

a) Bihar

b) Gujarat

c) Jharkhand

d) Odisha

3. Which film won the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival 2022?

a) Close

b) Stars at Noon

c) Triangle of Sadness

d) Joyland

4. Which documentary won the L'Oeil d'Or 2022?

a) Writing with Fire

b) All That Breathes

c) The Social Dilemma

d) Ladies First

5. A 47-year-old man died of West Nile Fever in which state on May 29th?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Goa

c) Maharashtra

d) Kerala

6. Which among the following franchises won Tata IPL 2022?

a) Rajasthan Royals

b) Gujarat Titans

c) Royal Challengers Bangalore

d) Lucknow Super Giants

7. Who won the purple cap in IPL 2022?

a) Kagiso Rabada

b) R Ashwin

c) Yuzvendra Chahal

d) Kuldeep Yadav

Answers

1. (c) Tomb of Sand

Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize. The translated Hindi novel has become the first book written in an Indian language to win the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize. ‘Tomb of Sand’ which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell.

2. (c) Jharkhand

Jharkhand has been selected by the World Health Organisation for the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Award-2022 in recognition of its efforts in controlling tobacco consumption. The award will be received by the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

3. (d) Joyland

Pakistani film ‘Joyland’, written and directed by the debutant Saim Sadiq, won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard Section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28, 2022. Joyland has become the first every film from the subcontinent to bag the prestigious award at Cannes.

4. (b) All That Breathes

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', India's only entry at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, won L'Oeil d'Or 2022, the top prize for documentary films. The film revolves around the lives of two brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds especially black kites in a basement near Delhi's Wazirabad. The 90-minute film had recently premiered at Cannes in the special screening segment.

5. (d) Kerala

Kerala reported the death of a 47-year-old man because of West Nile Fever on May 29, 2022. This is the first fatal case attributed to the vector-borne disease in recent times and has sent Kerala Health Department on an alert. The victim was a native of Panancheri in the Thrissur district. West Nile Fever in Kerala had claimed a life earlier in 2019 as well.

6. (b) Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their debut IPL tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2022. Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and chose to bat first against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. The Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya limited the Royals to 130/9 and managed to chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.

7. (c) Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 after taking a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches. The Rajasthan Royals also tops the list of most wickets taken by spinners in an IPL season. The top 5 highest wicket-takers of IPL 2022 include Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav.

