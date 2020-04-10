Current Affairs in Short: 10 April 2020

HRD Minister launches Bharat Padhe Online campaign

• The Ministry of Human Resources Development on April 10, 2020 launched a week-long Bharat Padhe Online campaign to crowdsource ideas for improving the online education ecosystem of India. The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched the campaign.

• The campaign aims to invite the best suggestions and solutions to overcome the constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

• The HRD Minister requested the educators across the country to come forward and contribute with their expertise in the field of education.

• All the suggestions and solutions can be shared directly with the HRD Ministry through email (bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com) or through Twitter by using #BharatPadheOnline till April 16, 2020.

Government issues advisory against social stigma associated with COVID-19

• The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory, urging people to stop the social stigma surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

• The advisory stated that the outbreak of communicable diseases may lead to fear and anxiety leading to discrimination and social stigma against people and communities.

• The advisory stated that such behaviour may grow into increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions. The advisory follows incidents of misbehaviour against healthcare workers.

• Many reports have surfaced which highlight the discrimination faced by frontline health care workers such as doctors and nurses due to misinformation about coronavirus.

India sends five-tonne cargo of medicines to Israel

• Israeli Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a five-tonne cargo of medicines to Israel. The cargo includes anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

• The five-tonne cargo shipment included ingredients for drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are being seen across the world as the best possible cure of COVID-19.

• The Indian medical consignment reached Israel within days after Netanyahu requested the supply of hydroxychloroquine from PM Modi. India is the world's largest producer and exporter of the drug.

Boris Johnson moved from intensive care to ward

• UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to a ward, after spending almost four days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

• The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted saying that the Prime Minister has been moved from intensive care after his condition showed improvement.

• Dominic Raab added saying that Johnson continues to be in extremely good spirits. He was admitted to the ICU of London’s St Thomas' Hospital earlier this week after his condition worsened following 10 days of being tested positive for the virus.

IIT Kanpur develops low-cost PPE

• IIT Kanpur has developed a very low-cost personal protective equipment (PPE), which can be manufactured for less than Rs 100.

• The demand for personal protective equipment has risen sharply with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the nation.

• Personal protective equipment is essential for health care workers, who are exposed to a high-risk environment.

• Due to scarcity in standard PPE kits, there is an increasing need for low-cost, affordable and mass-producible alternatives that can protect the entire body.

• A team of researchers from IIT Kanpur has designed a low-cost kit from thin cylindrical rolls of polythene, which is commonly used for packaging and making plastic-bags.