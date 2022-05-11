Current Affairs in Short: 11 May 2022
PM Modi will participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.
Current Affairs in Short
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launches Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery book
- The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu launched Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery book at a function in New Delhi.
- During the launch, the Vice President said that PM Modi is a phenomenon at the National level and as a leader he has demonstrated to the world that dreams can be realized.
- The Vice President also said that the book represents different facets of distinct thought processes, pioneering pro-active approach and transformational leadership that PM Modi has come to be so closely associated with.
- Over the last 20 years, Prime Minister Modi has carved out a unique place in the history of Post-Independent India while being the CM of Gujarat for about 13 years and over the last 8 years as Prime Minister.
India’s Jyothi Yarraji clinches gold at Cyprus International Athletics
- India’s Jyothi Yarraji has won a gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022 in Limassol.
- Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.23 seconds for the top step of the podium and shattered a 20-year-old national record in the discipline.
- Back in 2002, Anuradha Biswal had set the precious record of 13.38 seconds. Cyprus’ Natalie Christofi won Silver in the event with a timing of 13.34s while the Greek athlete Anais Karagianni won the Bronze medal.
- Jyothi Yarraji’s effort also saw her breach the Asian Games 2022qulaifying standards for the event.
Government to establish 33 new domestic cargo terminals by 2024-25
- Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Government will establish 33 new cargo domestic terminals by 2024-25.
- The move will allow India’s cargo sector to flourish and grow. While talking about the reforms, the minister said that the players need to focus on transportation of smaller cargo loads from Tier II and III cities to metros.
- The minister also stressed on the need to work on ease of doing business in the cargo sector by making the processes paperless, adapting automation, among others.
- During the last two years amid COVID, the cargo sector emerged as a promising area for Indian as well as global aviation.
Prime Minister Modi to participate in second Global COVID Virtual Summit
- PM Modi will participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.
- The summit aims at galvanizing new actions to address the continued challenges of the covid pandemic and also build a stronger global health security architecture.
- Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the Summit on theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’.
- Secretary-General of the UN, Director-General of the World Health Organisation and other dignitaries will also participate in the event.
Envoys of three countries present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind
- President of India Ram Nath Kovind accepted the credentials from the Ambassador of Slovak Republic Robert Maxian, Ambassador of Republic of Sudan Omer Bashir Elhusain, and Ambassador of Nepal Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma.
- After the presentation of credentials, the President also interacted with the three envoys separately and congratulated them on their appointments.
- President Kovind wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and the prosperity of friendly people.
- Through the ambassadors, he also conveyed his personal regard for their leadership.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.