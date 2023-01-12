Current Affairs in Short: 12 January 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's most extended river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi. This luxury cruise will exhibit India's natural beauty, cultural richness, and spiritual splendor over the next 50 days and showcase India's potential for cruise tourism.
Current Affairs in Short
Grand cultural event Sur Sarita-Symphony of Ganga to be held in Varanasi
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's most extended river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi on January 13, 2023.
- This luxury cruise will exhibit India's natural beauty, cultural richness, and spiritual splendor over the next 50 days and showcase India's potential for cruise tourism.
- Ministry of Culture will stage a significant curtain raiser cultural presentation 'Sur Sarita - Symphony of Ganga' on the eve of the commencement of the world's most extended river cruise in Varanasi.
National Youth Day 2023: India commemorates Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary
- The 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is being observed as National Youth Day across the country today.
- Every January 12, India observes National Youth Day. The day is marked to remember Swami Vivekananda's birthday, one of India's most prominent figures.
- The national festival recognizes and encourages the country's young to adopt Vivekananda's ideals and views.
Skyhawk: India’s first 5G-enabled drone developed by IG Drones
- Skyhawk, India's first 5G-enabled drone capable of vertical take-off and landing, has been built by Noida-based IG Drones.
- The firm arose from the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Odisha.
- Skyhawk can carry a 10-kilogram payload, has a five-hour endurance, and can function through satellites if an internet connection is absent.
India stands at 85th rank in Henley Passport Index for 2023
- Henley & Partners, a worldwide citizenship and residence advice organization located in London, has announced the Henley Passport Index for 2023, which is based on unique data given by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
- The Indian passport ranks 85th on the world's most powerful passport index in 2023 and allows visa-free entrance to 59 countries.
- Previously, in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the country was rated 82nd, 84th, 85th, and 83rd, respectively.
AC Charania selected as new Chief Technologist of NASA
- AC Charania, an Indian-American, has been designated NASA's next Chief Technologist and will oversee the space agency's technological innovation.
- He previously worked with Reliable Robotics, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic before joining NASA.
- Charania earned a bachelor's, master's, and a doctorate in aeronautical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a bachelor's degree in economics from Emory University.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.