Current Affairs in Short: 12 June 2020

Punjab orders lockdown on weekends, public holidays

• Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered lockdown on public holidays and weekends. The movement will be restricted on these days to e-pass holders only.

• All citizens except for those workers in essential service including medical staff will be required to apply for e-pass for movement on weekend.

• The Chief Minister made the announcement during a video conference to review the pandemic situation and the state’s preparedness to handle further spread of COVID-19.

• The CM also asked medical and health experts to consider imposition of strict conditions such as mandatory testing certification from people coming from Delhi, where Corona cases are rising exponentialy. Around 500-800 vehicles come to the state from the national capital every day.

Defence Ministry extends delivery period for all existing domestic capital acquisition contracts by four months

• The Ministry of Defence has extended the delivery period for all existing capital acquisition contracts with the domestic vendors by four months due to disruptions in the supply chain in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the order on June 12, 2020.

• According to the order, Force Majeure shall be applicable for a period of four months from March 25- July 24, 2020. The order stated that the duration of this Force Majeure will be excluded while calculating the delay in delivery of the contracted equipment/ service and imposition of Liquidated Damages charges.

• The measure is expected to bring big relief to the domestic defence industry, whose production schedules have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 situation. The Defence Ministry ‘s order adds that the Indian vendor is free to deliver the contracted items well within the extended delivery period.

India asks UK to not consider any asylum request by Vijay Mallya

• India has asked the UK government to not consider any request for asylum made by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. The information was shared by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. He said that India is in touch with the UK for Mallya’s early extradition.

• India stated that there are no grounds for the fugitive businessman to be persecuted back home as alleged by him in his plea.

• The news came after a British High Commission spokesperson said that a legal issue remains to be resolved before the fugitive economic offender could be extradited to India. Mallya had lost his appeals at the UK court against his extradition to India where he stands to face money laundering and fraud charges.

UP Government launches state-level sample collection campaign

• The Uttar Pradesh government launched a state-level sample collection campaign on June 12, 2020 to find out the level of corona infection among the different sections of society.

• Under the one-week campaign, various clusters of the society will be tested including delivery boys, newspaper vendors and other daily workers.

• The state’s Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that under the campaign, samples of those people will be taken, who have to move frequently due to their work.

• On the first day of the campaign, a team of health workers will visit old age homes, women's hostels, orphanage and juvenile homes and take samples of the inmates. The main aim is to get information about the spread of Corona infection so that measures can be taken to control it.

Delhi HC directs formation of committee to examine feasibility of using hotels as COVID-19 hospitals

• The Delhi High Court has ordered setting up of a committee of doctors to visit two proposed hotels, Surya Hotel and Crown Plaza and submit a report on the feasibility of the hotels being used as extended COVID hospitals.

• The court also requested AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and Niti Aayog Member Dr. VK Paul to visit the two hotels in question and give their report on the advisability of using these hotels as extended COVID hospitals.

• The court gave the directions while hearing the petition filed by the two hotels challenging Delhi Government’s decision to convert them into makeshift hospitals for Covid-19 patients. The petitioners argued that several issues will arise if the hotels are used as extended COVID hospitals such as the presence of air conditioning and lack of large lifts to carry stretchers, lack of bio-waste disposal and lack of measures to safeguard the hotel workers who may be required to report to duty.