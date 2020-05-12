Current Affairs in Short: 12 May 2020

Government extends last date for filing of nominations for Gandhi Peace Prize 2020

• The Government has extended the last date for filing of nominations for the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 till June 15, 2020. The Ministry invites nominations for the Gandhi Peace Prize every year.

• The nominations are to be filed in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Procedure for the Gandhi Peace Prize, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Culture.

• The last for receiving nominations for the prize for the year 2020 was April 30. However, due to COVID-induced lockdown, the date has now been extended till June 15.

• The nominations or recommendations for the prize can be sent in the prescribed form by mail or email.

MSME Ministry launches CHAMPIONS Portal

• The Ministry of MSMEs launched the CHAMPIONS portal (www.Champions.gov.in) on May 12, 2020 to assist Indian MSMEs to become national and global champions.

• The Champions portal is a technology-driven Control Room-Cum-Management Information System. The name Champion stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

• The technology is fully integrated on a real-time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web-based mechanisms. It is based on modern ICT tools.

• The portal mainly aims to make smaller units big by solving their grievances and encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding them. The main objective is to create a one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi takes charge as Secretary of New & Renewable Energy Ministry

• Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi (IAS) assumed charge as the new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on May 11, 2020.

• Chaturvedi is a 1987 Batch IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre. He will be succeeding Anand Kumar, who has become the Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

• Before this, Chaturvedi was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary (Climate Change Department ) of the Ministry of Climate Change Department, Environment & Forest under the Jharkhand Government.

• He has held various positions in the past in the government of Jharkhand including at both field and policy level. He has also served as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.

ICMR, NCDC to begin population-based Sero-survey in select districts

• The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control are planning to launch a population-based serosurvey in select districts in collaboration with key stakeholders and the respective state health departments.

• The main objective of the survey is to monitor the trend in the prevalence of COVID-19 infection at the district level.

Under the survey, around 200 samples per district per week and 800 samples per district per month shall be collected and 10 health facilities including 6 public and 4 private ones will be selected from each district.

• All population groups including outpatient attendees, pregnant women and health care workers will be covered under the survey. The samples will be tested in a one-time pool of 25 and the result of the sample pooling will be used for surveillance purposes only. It will not be used for the diagnosis of individual patients.

• Throat, nasal swabs and blood samples will be collected for detecting IgG antibodies for ELISA testing.

DGCA extends validity of flying license of pilots by 90 days

• The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the validity of the flying license of pilots by 90 days. The announcement came in the wake of the non-operation of the training organizations due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

• The extension of the flying license will ensure continuity of service of all such pilots whose licenses were to expire between March 23- June 20, 2020.

• The scheduled, as well as non-Scheduled operators and individual license holders, have been facing difficulties in completing requirements for renewal and issuance of licenses.