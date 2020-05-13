Current Affairs in Short: 13 May 2020

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI

• Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on May 12, 2020 invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.

• This is the fourth time that Expressions of interest have been invited for Jet Airways, which was shut down in 2019.

• The last date for submitting the bid documents is May 28. The final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10.

Manoj Ahuja appointed as new Chairman of CBSE

• Manoj Ahuja was appointed as the new Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 12, 2020. He will be replacing IAS officer Anita Karwal, who has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy under Human Resource Development Ministry.

• Manoj Ahuja is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre. He is currently serving as the Special Director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration under the Department of Personnel and Training.

• The change is a part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre, which was brought into effect from May 12. The CBSE Chairperson is the Chief Executive of CBSE’s Governing Body and he is assisted by fourteen Heads of Departments.

• The remaining CBSE board exams are likely to take place between July 1 and July 15.

EC sets up 3-member committee to examine Gujarat HC’s judgement on Dholka constituency

• The Election Commission of India has set up a 3-member committee of officers to examine details of Gujarat High Court’s judgement on the election petition concerning Dholka assembly constituency.

• The Committee, headed by Umesh Sinha, Secretary General ECI, will comprise two members- Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner and Vijay Pandey, Director, Law.

• The committee will be required to examine the details of the judgement and present the same before the Commission at the earliest.

• A direction has already been given to the Gujarat state government to initiate disciplinary action against the then Returning Officer Dhaval Jani, Deputy Collector. The proceedings are currently underway. Jani was also removed from election duties during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Russia to oppose US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran

• Russia stated recently that it will oppose any attempts by the United States to extend the arms embargo on Iran and reimpose UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

• Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia expressed very clearly during a video conference that the Trump administration will have a tough time advancing any measures to impose sanctions on Iran in the UN Security Council.

• Russia is one of the veto-wielding members of the UNSC. This announcement comes in response to a draft UN resolution circulated by the United States, which proposes an indefinite extension of UN arms embargo on Iran.

Twitter to permit employees to work from home for indefinite period

• Twitter said in a statement recently that it has announced a new policy that will allow all of its employees to work from home, not only currently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but also indefinitely afterward if they wish to.

• The statement read that twitter employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they can continue to do so forever if they want to.

• The employees will have the option of returning to work in the companies officer by taking additional precautions when it is deemed safe to return to them.

• Twitter is expected to keep its offices shut till September 2020. It will also not be having any business travel before then with few exceptions and no in-person company events for the rest of this year.