In a gazette notification issued by the UT's Wildlife Department, the UT has identified this region covering a cluster of six hamlets of the Hanle revenue range.

The government of the Union Territory of Ladakh has designated a 1,073 square kilometre region in Ladakh's Hanle as India's first dark sky reserve, which will be known as the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR).

Nuclear fusion energy powers heavenly entities such as the sun and stars and has previously been considered an unattainable kind of energy by humanity.

Scientists in the United States have unveiled the long-awaited revolution in nuclear fusion technology. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed a "significant scientific advance" in nuclear fusion energy development on December 13, 2022.

The India International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 will take place in Bhopal in January 2023, and it is one of the key events to take place after India assumed the G-20 presidency.

The IISF is a project of the Government of India's Ministries of Science and Technology and Earth Science, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati, a science movement with a swadeshi ethos headed by notable scientists from throughout the nation.