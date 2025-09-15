Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at rajayushcounselling.com

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results will be announced online today, September 15. Candidates can submit the grievances until 2 PM tomorrow. Final round 1 allotment result to be announced on September 16. Check details here.

Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result
Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment results will be announced today, September 15, 2025. According to the official notification released, the round 1 allotment result will be made live after 5 PM today. Students must make sure they download the allotment result through the online link. 

After the Rajasthan NEET UG AYUSH first allotment result is announced, students can submit any grievances until 2 PM tomorrow, September 16. The final allotment result will be announced on September 16, 2025, after 6 PM. 

Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - rajayushcounselling.com. Candidates can also check the round 1 allotment result through the direct link given here. 

Rajasthan AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Download Rajasthan AYUSH Seat Allotment Result 2025? 

The Rajasthan AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajayushcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan AYUSH counselling result 2025 round 1 link 

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for counselling here

Events Dates
Round 1 Allotment Result  
Submission of grievances September 16, 2025 until 2 PM
Final allotment result September 16, 2025 after 6 PM
Reporting to Allotted colleges September 18 to 20, 2025

