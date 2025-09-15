Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at rajayushcounselling.com

Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment results will be announced today, September 15, 2025. According to the official notification released, the round 1 allotment result will be made live after 5 PM today. Students must make sure they download the allotment result through the online link.

After the Rajasthan NEET UG AYUSH first allotment result is announced, students can submit any grievances until 2 PM tomorrow, September 16. The final allotment result will be announced on September 16, 2025, after 6 PM.

Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - rajayushcounselling.com. Candidates can also check the round 1 allotment result through the direct link given here.

Rajasthan AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)